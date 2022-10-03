October Score

 

Bot Boneyard Explore - Pac-Man World 3

Matt Black, John Guscott

 

Circus Song - Five Nights at Freddy's

Neil Cicierega

 

Korok Forest - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Manaka Kataoka

 

Fall (The Smell of Mushroom) - Stardew Valley

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

Magic Cat Academy Remix - Magic Cat Academy

Nathanael Platier & Google Doodles

 

Ordon Village - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Koji Kondo

 

Back in the Conservatory - Disney's The Haunted Mansion

Michael Caisley

 

Home Again - Night In The Woods

Alec Holowka

 

'Knight Time' Theme - Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex

Andy Blythe and Marten Joustra

 

Fall - Harvest Moon: Back to Nature

Miyuki Homareda

 

Delfino Plaza - Super Mario Sunshine

Koji Kondo

 

Happy Hogwarts - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Jeremy Soule

 

My Home Farm 2 - FarmVille

Zynga Inc.

 

Weird Autumn - Night In The Woods

Alec Holowka

 

Haunted Hollow - FarmVille

Zynga Inc.

 

Title Screen - Kingdom Hearts 1

Yoko Shimomura

 

Weinlesefest Festival - Genshin Impact

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Mansion Theme - Haunt the House

Buddy Baker

 

Vanishing Grace - The Last of Us

Gustavo Santaolalla

 

Campground (Day) - Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Kazumi Totaka

 

Harvest Festival - Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Kazumi Totaka

 

Theme - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Jeremy Soule

 

Haunted Towers - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Chad York

 

Experiments Game 2 - Cut the Rope: Triple Treat

Activision

 

Traverse Town - Kingdom Hearts

Yoko Shimomura

 

Opening Theme - Harvest Moon 64

Tsuyoshi Tanaka

 

Haunted Mansion - Disney Crossy Road

The Beat Crushers

 

Caprice - Morrowind OST

Jeremy Soule

 

Old Town - Fable 2

Russell Shaw

 

Menu - Stranger Things The Game

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

 

You and Me - The Last of Us

Gustavo Santaolalla

 

Sandworm Stage Game Over - Beetlejuice (NES)

David Wise

 

Build Our Machine (Tune) - Bendy and the Ink Machine

Will Ryan (DAGames)

 

