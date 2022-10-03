October Score
Bot Boneyard Explore - Pac-Man World 3
Matt Black, John Guscott
Circus Song - Five Nights at Freddy's
Neil Cicierega
Korok Forest - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Manaka Kataoka
Fall (The Smell of Mushroom) - Stardew Valley
Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)
Magic Cat Academy Remix - Magic Cat Academy
Nathanael Platier & Google Doodles
Ordon Village - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Koji Kondo
Back in the Conservatory - Disney's The Haunted Mansion
Michael Caisley
Home Again - Night In The Woods
Alec Holowka
'Knight Time' Theme - Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex
Andy Blythe and Marten Joustra
Fall - Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
Miyuki Homareda
Delfino Plaza - Super Mario Sunshine
Koji Kondo
Happy Hogwarts - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
Jeremy Soule
My Home Farm 2 - FarmVille
Zynga Inc.
Weird Autumn - Night In The Woods
Alec Holowka
Haunted Hollow - FarmVille
Zynga Inc.
Title Screen - Kingdom Hearts 1
Yoko Shimomura
Weinlesefest Festival - Genshin Impact
Yu-Peng Chen
Mansion Theme - Haunt the House
Buddy Baker
Vanishing Grace - The Last of Us
Gustavo Santaolalla
Campground (Day) - Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Kazumi Totaka
Harvest Festival - Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Kazumi Totaka
Theme - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Jeremy Soule
Haunted Towers - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
Chad York
Experiments Game 2 - Cut the Rope: Triple Treat
Activision
Traverse Town - Kingdom Hearts
Yoko Shimomura
Opening Theme - Harvest Moon 64
Tsuyoshi Tanaka
Haunted Mansion - Disney Crossy Road
The Beat Crushers
Caprice - Morrowind OST
Jeremy Soule
Old Town - Fable 2
Russell Shaw
Menu - Stranger Things The Game
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
You and Me - The Last of Us
Gustavo Santaolalla
Sandworm Stage Game Over - Beetlejuice (NES)
David Wise
Build Our Machine (Tune) - Bendy and the Ink Machine
Will Ryan (DAGames)