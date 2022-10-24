Mystery Score

Pause Menu - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Chad York

 

Dark Manor - Kirby's Epic Yarn

Tomoya Tomita

 

Playtime - Little Nightmares 2

Tobias Lilja

 

Secret Mine - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Chad York

 

Puzzle - Plants vs Zombies

Laura Shigihara

 

Sorrow - Resident Evil 4

Misao Senbongi

 

Title Screen - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Chad York

 

Song of Elune - World of Warcraft

Jason Hayes

 

Tutorial (Luigi's Ghost Mansion) - Nintendo Land

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Lair of the Smooch Spiders - Yoshi's Woolly World

Kazumi Totaka

 

Clock Tower - Haunt the House: Terrortown

Raphael Benjamin Meyer

 

Subcon Forest - A Hat in Time

Pascal Michael Stiefel

 

Spooky Village - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Grant Kirkhope 

 

Forest Temple - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Koji Kondo

 

Dragonspiral Tower - Pokémon: Black & White

Shota Kageyama

 

Big Sis Gingerelle - Brave Fencer Musashi

Tsuyoshi Sekito

 

Stage 1 (Luigi's Ghost Mansion) - Nintendo Land

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

The Thirst - Vampyr

Olivier Deriviere

 

Wandering Ghosts - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Michiru Yamane

 

Forest of Sleep - Brave Fencer Musashi

Tsuyoshi Sekito

 

Haunted Enigmansion - Paper Mario: Sticker Star

Kiyoshi Hazemoto

 

Main Theme - Mystery PI: The Vegas Heist

SpinTop Games

 

Kraid's Lair - Metroid

Hirokazu Tanaka

 

The Nome in the Attic - Little Nightmare 2

Tobias Lilja

 

Natural Cave - Brave Fencer Musashi

Tsuyoshi Sekito

 

The Darkness That Lurks In Our Mind - Silent Hill 2

Akira Yamaoka

 

Heavy Rain Misc Tunes - Poker Face

Matt Hill

 

Quiet Slumber - Haunt the House

Raphael Benjamin Meyer

 

White Chapel - Vampyr

Olivier Deriviere

 

Danger - Luxor 3

MumboJumbo

 

Ghost House - New Super Mario Bros. Wii

Shiho Fujii and Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Teeth & Leaves - Little Nightmares 2

Tobias Lilja

 

Main Menu Theme - Jimmy Neutron: Attack of the Twonkies

Charlie Brissette

 

End Credits - Outlast

Samuel Laflamme

 

A Stroll in the Cemetery - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Grant Kirkhope 

 

Final Boss Theme - Jimmy Neutron: Attack of the Twonkies

Charlie Brissette

 

Blood (bonus) - Vampyr

Olivier Deriviere

 

War And Pieces - Deadspace 2

Jason Graves

 

Lurking in the Dark - The Evil Within

Masafumi Takada

 

i am the chorus of screams! - Outlast 2

Samuel Laflamme

 

Overdose Delusion - Silent Hill 2

Akira Yamaoka

Load comments