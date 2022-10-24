Mystery Score
Pause Menu - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
Chad York
Dark Manor - Kirby's Epic Yarn
Tomoya Tomita
Playtime - Little Nightmares 2
Tobias Lilja
Secret Mine - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
Chad York
Puzzle - Plants vs Zombies
Laura Shigihara
Sorrow - Resident Evil 4
Misao Senbongi
Title Screen - Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
Chad York
Song of Elune - World of Warcraft
Jason Hayes
Tutorial (Luigi's Ghost Mansion) - Nintendo Land
Ryo Nagamatsu
Lair of the Smooch Spiders - Yoshi's Woolly World
Kazumi Totaka
Clock Tower - Haunt the House: Terrortown
Raphael Benjamin Meyer
Subcon Forest - A Hat in Time
Pascal Michael Stiefel
Spooky Village - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Grant Kirkhope
Forest Temple - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Koji Kondo
Dragonspiral Tower - Pokémon: Black & White
Shota Kageyama
Big Sis Gingerelle - Brave Fencer Musashi
Tsuyoshi Sekito
Stage 1 (Luigi's Ghost Mansion) - Nintendo Land
Ryo Nagamatsu
The Thirst - Vampyr
Olivier Deriviere
Wandering Ghosts - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Michiru Yamane
Forest of Sleep - Brave Fencer Musashi
Tsuyoshi Sekito
Haunted Enigmansion - Paper Mario: Sticker Star
Kiyoshi Hazemoto
Main Theme - Mystery PI: The Vegas Heist
SpinTop Games
Kraid's Lair - Metroid
Hirokazu Tanaka
The Nome in the Attic - Little Nightmare 2
Tobias Lilja
Natural Cave - Brave Fencer Musashi
Tsuyoshi Sekito
The Darkness That Lurks In Our Mind - Silent Hill 2
Akira Yamaoka
Heavy Rain Misc Tunes - Poker Face
Matt Hill
Quiet Slumber - Haunt the House
Raphael Benjamin Meyer
White Chapel - Vampyr
Olivier Deriviere
Danger - Luxor 3
MumboJumbo
Ghost House - New Super Mario Bros. Wii
Shiho Fujii and Ryo Nagamatsu
Teeth & Leaves - Little Nightmares 2
Tobias Lilja
Main Menu Theme - Jimmy Neutron: Attack of the Twonkies
Charlie Brissette
End Credits - Outlast
Samuel Laflamme
A Stroll in the Cemetery - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Grant Kirkhope
Final Boss Theme - Jimmy Neutron: Attack of the Twonkies
Charlie Brissette
Blood (bonus) - Vampyr
Olivier Deriviere
War And Pieces - Deadspace 2
Jason Graves
Lurking in the Dark - The Evil Within
Masafumi Takada
i am the chorus of screams! - Outlast 2
Samuel Laflamme
Overdose Delusion - Silent Hill 2
Akira Yamaoka