Halloween Spooktacular!
Angry Birds: Seasons - Trick or Treat
Ari Pulkkinen
Angry Birds: Seasons - Ham’O’Ween
Ari Pulkkinen
Nintendo Land - Dark Monita’s Theme
Ryo Nagamatsu
The Freaks Come Out at Night (8-Bit)
Whodini & 8-Bit Arcade
Cult of The Lamb - Sacrifice
River Boy
Undertale - Spooktune
Toby Fox
Undertale - Spider Dance (Remix)
Toby Fox, SilentWall, & SeamlessR
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Twilight
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota & Koji Kondo
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Sharp’s Curse
Koji Kondo
Fable II - Wraithmarsh
Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw
Fable II - Bowerstone Cemetery
Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw
Hollow Knight: Gods & Nightmares - The Grimm Troupe
Christopher Larkin
Hollow Knight: Gods & Nightmares - Pure Vessel
Christopher Larkin
Little Nightmares - Lure Of The Maw
Tobias Lilja
Little Nightmares - Casting
Tobias Lilja
Pokemon Red & Blue -Lavender Town
Junichi Masuda
Terraria - Eerie
Scott Lloyd Shelly
Alice Madness Returns - Dollhouse
Marshall Crutcher, Jason Tai, Chris Vrenna
Alice Madness Returns - Moorgate Station
Marshall Crutcher, Jason Tai, Chris Vrenna
Darq - Hypnagogia II
Wlad Marhulets & Budapest Scoring Orchestra
Super Mario Odyssey - Bonneton
Koji Kondo, Shiho Fujii, Naoto Kubo
Super Mario 3D World - Shifty Boo Mansion
Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, Takeshi Hama
Haunt the House: Terrortown - Railroad Carnival: Ghost Train
Raphael Benjamin Meyer
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Vs. Squashini
Tomoya Tomita
Plants Vs. Zombies - Moongrains
Laura Shigihara
Plants Vs. Zombies - Rigor Mormist
Laura Shigihara
Mario Kart 8 - Twisted Mansion
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Mario Kart Wii - SNES Ghost Valley 2
Asuka Ohta and Ryo Nagamatsu
Donkey Kong 64 - Frantic Factory
Grant Kirkhope
Ghostbusters Theme (8-Bit)
Ray Parker Jr. & 8 Bit Universe
Thriller (8-Bit)
Michael Jackson & 8 Bit Universe
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Haunted House
Alistair Lindsay
Haunted Mansion: The Game - Grim Grinning Ghosts
Buddy Baker
Just Dance: Disney Party - Calling All The Monsters
China Anne McClain & Disney Interactive
Halloween Theme (8-Bit)
John Carpenter & 8 Bit Universe
The Addams Family SNES - Theme
Naoki Kodaka
Michael Jackson: The Experience - Ghosts
Michael Jackson & Teddy Riley
Dance Macabre (8-Bit)
Ghost & 8 Bit Universe
Beetlejuice Theme (8-Bit)
Danny Elfman & Lele Cimi79
Cuphead - The Mausoleum
Kris Maddigan
Just Dance 2 - Jump in the Line
Harry Belafonte & Ubisoft
Happy Halloween from Player 1 & Player 2!