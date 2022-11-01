Halloween Spooktacular!

 

 

Angry Birds: Seasons - Trick or Treat

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Angry Birds: Seasons - Ham’O’Ween

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Nintendo Land - Dark Monita’s Theme

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

The Freaks Come Out at Night (8-Bit)

Whodini & 8-Bit Arcade

 

Cult of The Lamb - Sacrifice

River Boy

 

Undertale - Spooktune

Toby Fox

 

Undertale - Spider Dance (Remix)

Toby Fox, SilentWall, & SeamlessR

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Twilight

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota & Koji Kondo

 

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Sharp’s Curse

Koji Kondo

 

Fable II - Wraithmarsh

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

Fable II - Bowerstone Cemetery

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

Hollow Knight: Gods & Nightmares - The Grimm Troupe

Christopher Larkin

 

Hollow Knight: Gods & Nightmares - Pure Vessel

Christopher Larkin

 

Little Nightmares - Lure Of The Maw

Tobias Lilja

 

Little Nightmares - Casting

Tobias Lilja

 

Pokemon Red & Blue -Lavender Town

Junichi Masuda

 

Terraria - Eerie

Scott Lloyd Shelly

 

Alice Madness Returns - Dollhouse

Marshall Crutcher, Jason Tai, Chris Vrenna

 

Alice Madness Returns - Moorgate Station

Marshall Crutcher, Jason Tai, Chris Vrenna

 

Darq - Hypnagogia II

Wlad Marhulets & Budapest Scoring Orchestra

 

Super Mario Odyssey - Bonneton

Koji Kondo, Shiho Fujii, Naoto Kubo

 

Super Mario 3D World - Shifty Boo Mansion

Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, Takeshi Hama

Haunt the House: Terrortown - Railroad Carnival: Ghost Train

Raphael Benjamin Meyer

 

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Vs. Squashini

Tomoya Tomita

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Moongrains

Laura Shigihara

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Rigor Mormist

Laura Shigihara

 

Mario Kart 8 - Twisted Mansion

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

 

Mario Kart Wii - SNES Ghost Valley 2

Asuka Ohta and Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Donkey Kong 64 - Frantic Factory

Grant Kirkhope

 

Ghostbusters Theme (8-Bit)

Ray Parker Jr. & 8 Bit Universe

 

Thriller (8-Bit)

Michael Jackson & 8 Bit Universe

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Haunted House

Alistair Lindsay

 

Haunted Mansion: The Game - Grim Grinning Ghosts

Buddy Baker

 

Just Dance: Disney Party - Calling All The Monsters

China Anne McClain & Disney Interactive

 

Halloween Theme (8-Bit)

John Carpenter & 8 Bit Universe

 

The Addams Family SNES - Theme

Naoki Kodaka

 

Michael Jackson: The Experience - Ghosts

Michael Jackson & Teddy Riley

 

Dance Macabre (8-Bit)

Ghost & 8 Bit Universe

 

Beetlejuice Theme (8-Bit)

Danny Elfman & Lele Cimi79

 

Cuphead - The Mausoleum

Kris Maddigan

 

Just Dance 2 - Jump in the Line

Harry Belafonte & Ubisoft

 

 

Happy Halloween from Player 1 & Player 2!

 

Load comments