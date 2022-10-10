Horror Score

Circus Song - Five Nights at Freddy's

Neil Cicierega

 

Freddy's Theme - Five Nights At Freddy’s

Leon Riskin

 

Music Disc 11 - Minecraft

C418

 

Deepnest - Hollow Knight

Christopher Larkin

 

Fear of the Dark - Silent Hill

Akira Yamaoka

 

Prologue Music - Resident Evil 2

Masami Ueda

 

The Asylum - Alice: Madness Returns

Marshall Crutcher

 

Majora's Theme - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Koji Kondo

 

Menu Music - Slender: The Eight Pages

Parsec Productions

 

Haunted - Murder House

Clément Panchout

 

The Night Unfurls - Bloodborne

Ryan Amon

 

The Tree - Visage

Peter Wicher

 

Left 4 Dead Theme - Left 4 Dead

Mike Morasky

 

Ikana Valley - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Koji Kondo

 

Taxidermy - Killer7

Masafumi Takada

 

Main theme - Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Mikko Termia

 

Sunken Crypt - Alice: Madness Returns

Marshall Crutcher

 

Box on Boxes - Poppy Playtime

Zachary Preciado

 

Lure Of The Maw - Little Nightmares

Tobias Lilja

 

Heartbeat - Ghost Hospital

Kendall Mcintosh

 

Silent Hill Theme - Silent Hill

Akira Yamaoka

 

Out back - Splatterhouse

Katsuro Tajima

 

Danger is Close. - Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Mikko Termia

 

Encounters - Alien Isolation

Christian Henson

 

Cornered - Little Nightmares

Tobias Lilja

 

Killer Theme - Until Dawn

Jason Graves

 

Flea Pit - Plok (SNES)

Tim Follin

 

Terror - Bloodborne

Ryan Amon

 

The Easter Ripper - Murder House

Clément Panchout

 

Love to Death - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Akiyuki  Morimoto

 

Dead By Daylight Theme - Dead by Daylight

Michel F. April

 

Dead Light District - Left 4 Dead 2

Mike Morasky

 

Enter the Nest - Alien Isolation

Christian Henson

 

What Could Possibly Go Wrong - Until Dawn

Jason Graves

 

Witch - Left 4 Dead

Mike Morasky

 

Forest Mystery - World of Horror

ArcOfDream

 

The Fear - Metal Gear Solid 3

Harry Gregson-Williams

 

Mephiles' Whisper - Sonic the Hedgehog

Masato Nakamura

 

Cellar - The Witch's House

Fummy

 

Sleep No More (Unused) - FNAF Security Breach

Allen Simpson

 

Leave at 6AM Ending Theme - FNAF Security Breach

Allen Simpson

 

Load comments