Horror Score
Circus Song - Five Nights at Freddy's
Neil Cicierega
Freddy's Theme - Five Nights At Freddy’s
Leon Riskin
Music Disc 11 - Minecraft
C418
Deepnest - Hollow Knight
Christopher Larkin
Fear of the Dark - Silent Hill
Akira Yamaoka
Prologue Music - Resident Evil 2
Masami Ueda
The Asylum - Alice: Madness Returns
Marshall Crutcher
Majora's Theme - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
Koji Kondo
Menu Music - Slender: The Eight Pages
Parsec Productions
Haunted - Murder House
Clément Panchout
The Night Unfurls - Bloodborne
Ryan Amon
The Tree - Visage
Peter Wicher
Left 4 Dead Theme - Left 4 Dead
Mike Morasky
Ikana Valley - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
Koji Kondo
Taxidermy - Killer7
Masafumi Takada
Main theme - Amnesia: The Dark Descent
Mikko Termia
Sunken Crypt - Alice: Madness Returns
Marshall Crutcher
Box on Boxes - Poppy Playtime
Zachary Preciado
Lure Of The Maw - Little Nightmares
Tobias Lilja
Heartbeat - Ghost Hospital
Kendall Mcintosh
Silent Hill Theme - Silent Hill
Akira Yamaoka
Out back - Splatterhouse
Katsuro Tajima
Danger is Close. - Amnesia: The Dark Descent
Mikko Termia
Encounters - Alien Isolation
Christian Henson
Cornered - Little Nightmares
Tobias Lilja
Killer Theme - Until Dawn
Jason Graves
Flea Pit - Plok (SNES)
Tim Follin
Terror - Bloodborne
Ryan Amon
The Easter Ripper - Murder House
Clément Panchout
Love to Death - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Akiyuki Morimoto
Dead By Daylight Theme - Dead by Daylight
Michel F. April
Dead Light District - Left 4 Dead 2
Mike Morasky
Enter the Nest - Alien Isolation
Christian Henson
What Could Possibly Go Wrong - Until Dawn
Jason Graves
Witch - Left 4 Dead
Mike Morasky
Forest Mystery - World of Horror
ArcOfDream
The Fear - Metal Gear Solid 3
Harry Gregson-Williams
Mephiles' Whisper - Sonic the Hedgehog
Masato Nakamura
Cellar - The Witch's House
Fummy
Sleep No More (Unused) - FNAF Security Breach
Allen Simpson
Leave at 6AM Ending Theme - FNAF Security Breach
Allen Simpson