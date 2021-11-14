Family Week Mix

 

Playstation 2 - Startup

Takafumi Fujisawa

Splatoon - Inkopolis News (Splatfest)

Toru Minegishi

Kerbal Space Program - Theme

Edu Castillo & Victor Machado

Don’t Starve - Theme

Vince de Vera & Jason Garner

Minecraft - Beginning

Daniel Rosenfeld (C418)

Minecraft - Taswell

Daniel Rosenfeld (C418)

The Sims 3 - Some Assimbly Required

Steve Jablonsky & Pieter Schlosser

The Sims 3 - Constructive Simicism

Steve Jablonsky & Pieter Schlosser

Animal Crossing: New Leaf - 12 PM

Kazumi Totaka

Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Town Hall

Kazumi Totaka

Splatoon - Inkopolis News

Toru Minegishi

Stardew Valley - Settling In

Eric Barone

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Aurora

Jeremy Soule

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - A Chance Meeting

Jeremy Soule

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Sheikah Tower

Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Riding (Day)

Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai

Terraria - Overworld Day

Scott Lloyd Shelly

Terraria - Underground

Scott Lloyd Shelly

No Man’s Sky - Supermoon

65daysofstatic

No Man’s Sky - Blueprint 

65daysofstatic

Fallout 3 - Waiting Screen (Jazzy Interlude)

Inon Zur & Billy Munn

Fallout 4 - Mighty Mighty Man (Diamond City Radio)

Roy Brown

Red Dead Redemption 2 - West Elizabeth Theme

Woody Jackson

Red Dead Redemption 2 - A Quiet Time

Woody Jackson

The Elder Scrolls Online - For Blood, for Glory, for Honor

Brad Derrick, Rik Schaffer, and Jeremy Soule

The Elder Scrolls Online - Moth, Butterfly, and Torchbug

Brad Derrick, Rik Schaffer, and Jeremy Soule

Bully - Rats in the Library

Shawn Lee

Bully - Walking Theme

Shawn Lee

GTA Online: Heists - Theme

Tangerine Dream & Woody Jackson

GTA V - Blitz Play (Heist)

Woody Jackson

GTA: San Andreas - Theme

Michael Hunter

GTA: Liberty City - Boxer

Crookers feat. Nic Sarno

Saints Row 3 - Bad Bad Man (Customization)

Drew Milligan, Nathaniel Ledwidge, Wesley Mouria’Chaves (Hip Hop Beats)

Life is Strage: Before the Storm - Skip’s Demo

Chuck Carr, David Hein, Webb Pickersgill, Chris Floyd

Madden 11 - Ramblin Man From Gramblin

Sam Spence

Tropico 3 - Cuba Te Llama

Mamborama

Crash Bandicoot: Wrath Of Cortex - Rumble In The Roks

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Island Tour Day (Sunny)

Kazumi Totaka

Citie’s: Skylines - Let’s Care (Mars Radio)

George Strezov & Prophet Sorb Z

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Survive the Fall

Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström

Minecraft - Haunt Muskie

Daniel Rosenfeld (C418)

The Elder Scrolls V: Secunda

Jeremy Soule

