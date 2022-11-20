Family Score

Town - 007: Agent Under Fire

Dino Herrmann

 

PacMan Drip

Quarlify

 

Lubba - Super Mario Galaxy 2

Koji Kondo

 

Costume Party - Kinect Party

Bert Chang

 

Luigi Circuit & Mario Circuit - Mario Kart Wii

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Tanks!  - Wii Play

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Vs. (Table Tennis) - Wii Play

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Breakfast Of Champignons - Planet Coaster

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

House Building Theme - Red Dead Redemption 2

David Ferguson

 

Windfall Island - The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Koji Kondo

 

Wario's Gold Mine - Mario Kart Wii

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Ride The Rapid Beat - Kinect Adventures

Daniel Pemberton

 

Summer Air - Roller Coaster Tycoon 3

Alistair Lindsay

 

Title - The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Koji Kondo

 

Emerald Jig  - Saints Row 2

Ian Clarke

 

Viva Pinata Theme! - Viva Pinata: Party Animals

Cedar Jones

 

Title Theme - Wii Play

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Yoshi Star Galaxy - Super Mario Galaxy 2

Koji Kondo

 

Slasher - Call of Duty: Black Ops - Zombies

Elena Siegman

 

Haggstrom - Minecraft

C418

 

Wheel Real - Gang Beasts

Adam 'Doseone' Drucker & Robert Larder

 

Clockwork Squares - Call of Duty: Black Ops - Zombies

Elena Siegman

 

Murder Microphones - It Takes Two

Gustaf Grefberg

 

Main Theme - Kinect Party

Bert Chang

 

Fluffy Bluff Galaxy - Super Mario Galaxy 2

Koji Kondo

 

Gang Beasts Days - Gang Beasts

Adam 'Doseone' Drucker & Robert Larder

 

Electrodrome - Mario Kart 8

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Adventurers Victory March - Kinect Adventures

Daniel Pemberton

 

Quick Start - Splatoon

Toru Minegishi

 

Hands Up - Saints Row 2

Lloyd Banks & 50 Cent

 

Everybody Falls - Fall Guys

Jukio Kallio & Daniel Hagström

 

Theme - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Michael Hunter

 

