Disney’s Toontown Online - Toontown Central (Playground)

Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, and Sean Beeson

 

Grow RPG - Overworld

On Nakayama - EYEZMAZE

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dragonborn Theme

Jeremy Soule

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Watch the Skies

Jeremy Soule

 

Dragon Age: Origins - Main Theme

Inon Zur

 

Dragon Age 2 - Love Scene

Inon Zur

 

RuneScape - Scape Main

James Hannigan & Ian Taylor

 

RuneScape - Elven Mist

James Hannigan & Ian Taylor

 

The Witcher 2 - For a Higher Cause

Adam Skorupa, Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, and Marcin Przybylowicz

 

The Witcher 2 - Sorceresses

Adam Skorupa, Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, and Marcin Przybylowicz

 

Kingdom Hearts II - Kairi

Yoko Shimomura & Kaoru Wada

 

Kingdom Hearts II - What Lies Beneath

Yoko Shimomura & Kaoru Wada

 

Fable - 6 Summer Fields

Danny Elfman & Russel Shaw

 

Final Fantasy IX - Prelude

Nobuo Uematsu

 

Final Fantasy IX - People of the Far North

Nobuo Uematsu

 

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series - Main Title

Ramin Djawadi

 

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series - House Baratheon Theme

Ramin Djawadi

 

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Lost Woods

Koji Kondo

 

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Great Fairy’s Fountain

Koji Kondo

 

Undertale - Snowdin Town

Toby Fox

 

Persona 5 - Escape: Arrest

Shoji Meguro

 

Bloodborne - Moon Presence

Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki

 

Bloodborne - Lady Maria (The Old Hunters)

Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki

 

Fallout 4 (Diamond City Radio) - The Wanderer

Dion (DiMucci)

 

Fallout 4 (Diamond City Radio) - Uranium Rock

Warren Smith

 

Red Dead Redemption - Born Unto Trouble

Woody Jackson & Bill Elm

 

Red Dead Redemption - Horseplay

Woody Jackson & Bill Elm

 

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End - Menu

Hans Zimmer

 

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End - Mission

Hans Zimmer

 

Wizard 101 - Wizard City: Commons

Nelson Everhart

 

Wizard 101 - Wizard City: Ravenwood Classic

Nelson Everhart

 

Fable II - Westcliff

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

Dragon Age: Origins - Tavern Brawl

Inon Zur

 

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Chamber of Sages

Koji Kondo

 

Planet Coaster - Pirate Band Theme

Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Age of Aggression 

Jeremy Soule (Cover by Malukah)

 

Red Dead Redemption - Far Away

Jose Gonzalez & Woody Jackson

 

Disney’s Toontown Online - Party (Jazzy)

Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, and Sean Beeson

 

Grow Island - Stage 3

On Nakayama - EYEZMAZE

 

