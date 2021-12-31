Adventure/RPG Score
Disney’s Toontown Online - Toontown Central (Playground)
Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, and Sean Beeson
Grow RPG - Overworld
On Nakayama - EYEZMAZE
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dragonborn Theme
Jeremy Soule
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Watch the Skies
Jeremy Soule
Dragon Age: Origins - Main Theme
Inon Zur
Dragon Age 2 - Love Scene
Inon Zur
RuneScape - Scape Main
James Hannigan & Ian Taylor
RuneScape - Elven Mist
James Hannigan & Ian Taylor
The Witcher 2 - For a Higher Cause
Adam Skorupa, Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, and Marcin Przybylowicz
The Witcher 2 - Sorceresses
Adam Skorupa, Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, and Marcin Przybylowicz
Kingdom Hearts II - Kairi
Yoko Shimomura & Kaoru Wada
Kingdom Hearts II - What Lies Beneath
Yoko Shimomura & Kaoru Wada
Fable - 6 Summer Fields
Danny Elfman & Russel Shaw
Final Fantasy IX - Prelude
Nobuo Uematsu
Final Fantasy IX - People of the Far North
Nobuo Uematsu
Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series - Main Title
Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series - House Baratheon Theme
Ramin Djawadi
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Lost Woods
Koji Kondo
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Great Fairy’s Fountain
Koji Kondo
Undertale - Snowdin Town
Toby Fox
Persona 5 - Escape: Arrest
Shoji Meguro
Bloodborne - Moon Presence
Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki
Bloodborne - Lady Maria (The Old Hunters)
Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, Nobuyoshi Suzuki
Fallout 4 (Diamond City Radio) - The Wanderer
Dion (DiMucci)
Fallout 4 (Diamond City Radio) - Uranium Rock
Warren Smith
Red Dead Redemption - Born Unto Trouble
Woody Jackson & Bill Elm
Red Dead Redemption - Horseplay
Woody Jackson & Bill Elm
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End - Menu
Hans Zimmer
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End - Mission
Hans Zimmer
Wizard 101 - Wizard City: Commons
Nelson Everhart
Wizard 101 - Wizard City: Ravenwood Classic
Nelson Everhart
Fable II - Westcliff
Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw
Dragon Age: Origins - Tavern Brawl
Inon Zur
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Chamber of Sages
Koji Kondo
Planet Coaster - Pirate Band Theme
Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Age of Aggression
Jeremy Soule (Cover by Malukah)
Red Dead Redemption - Far Away
Jose Gonzalez & Woody Jackson
Disney’s Toontown Online - Party (Jazzy)
Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, and Sean Beeson
Grow Island - Stage 3
On Nakayama - EYEZMAZE