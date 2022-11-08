November Score

 

 

Callin’ Baton Rouge (8-Bit)

Garth Brooks & All Eight Bits

 

Sweet Home Alabama (8-Bit)

Lynyrd Skynyrd & 8-Bit Tracks

 

Sweet Home Alabama (8-Bit)

Lynyrd Skynyrd & QuickMix 8Bit

 

Retro Bowl - 8 Bit Joy!

HeatleyBros

 

Animal Jam - Mystical Morning

Peter Lurye

 

Animal Jam - Happy-Go-Lucky

Peter Lurye

 

Stardew Valley - Fall (Raven’s Descent)

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

Stardew Valley - Stardew Valley Fair

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Lon Lon Ranch

Koji Kondo

 

Fable II - Oakfield

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

Fable - Arena

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

Thank You, Plants Vs. Zombies (Zombies On Your Lawn)

Laura Shigihara & Ruscel Torres

 

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - New Wave Bossa Nova

Koji Kondo & Andrew Moniz

 

Fable II - Marcus Memorial

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

Mario Kart Wii - Coconut Mall (Jazz Arrangement)

Insaneintherainmusic, Asuka Ohta, & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Patch Castle (Piano Cover)

Tomoya Tomita & CrazyGroupTrio

 

Super Mario Galaxy - Gusty Garden Galaxy (Guitar Cover)

Super Guitar Bros, Koji Kondo, & Mojito Yokota

 

Napoleon Dynamite: The Game - Track 1

John Swihart & Crave Entertainment

 

Napoleon Dynamite: The Game - Track 3

John Swihart & Crave Entertainment

 

Fable III - A Hero Awakes

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Inside a House

Toru Minegishi

 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Life in Ruins

Hajime Wakai, Manaka Kataoka, & Yasuaki Iwata

 

Super Mario RPG - Beware The Forest’s Mushrooms

VGPiano Man & Yoko Shimomura

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - From Past to Present

Jeremy Soule

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Out of the Cold

Jeremy Soule

 

Super Mario Galaxy - Purple Coins

Koji Kondo & Mojito Yokota

 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Kass’s Theme

Manaka Kataoka & Lofi Lia

 

Bird World - main menu

Leon Chang

 

Peggle - Beat 4

Guy Whitmore & PopCap

 

Kingdom Hearts - Lazy Afternoons

Yoko Shimomura

 

Kingdom Hearts - Desire for All That is Lost

Yoko Shimomura

 

Final Fantasy VII - Those Who Fight

Nobuo Uematsu

 

Bastion - A Proper Story

Darren Korb

 

Grim Fandango - Casino Calvera

Peter McConnell

 

Skullgirls - Pedestrians Crossing

Michiru Yamane, Blaine McGurty, & Brenton Kossak

 

Final Fantasy VII - Honeybee

Nobuo Uematsu

 

Napoleon Dynamite: The Game - Track 2

John Swihart & Crave Entertainment

 

Napoleon Dynamite: The Game - Track 4

John Swihart & Crave Entertainment

 

Peggle - Beat 9

Guy Whitmore & PopCap

 

Flight - I’m Feeling Lovely

Stackz989 & Newgrounds

 

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Sunshine Airport

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata

 

Corpse Party: Book of Shadows - Escaping Samsara

Mao Hamamoto, Tomoyuki Hamada, Ren Yamashina, & Johnny K.

