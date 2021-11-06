Fall Score
Papa’s Burgeria - Build Station
Tony Solary & Matt Neff
Wii Sports - Tennis (Select Positions)
Kazumi Totaka
Mario Kart Wii - Maple Treeway
Asuka Ohta and Ryo Nagamatsu
Mario Kart 8 - Moo Moo Meadows
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Planet Coaster - Theories of an Eager Heart
Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen
Planet Coaster - Breakfast of Champignons
Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen
Stardew Valley - Fall (The Smell of Mushroom)
Eric Barone
Stardew Valley - Fall (Ghost Synth)
Eric Barone
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Tarrey Town (Complete)
Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai
Wii Sports - Golf (Course Select)
Kazumi Totaka
Sonic the Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone (Funk Cover)
insaneintherainmusic (feat. Nick Smith) (Masato Nakamura - Original)
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Apt. 102
Tomoya Tomita
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Weird Woods
Tomoya Tomita
Animal Crossing: City Folk - 8 PM
Kazumi Totaka
Animal Crossing: New Leaf - 1 PM
Manaka Kataoka, Atsuko, Asahi, and Kazumi Totaka
Red Dead Redemption 2 - House Building
David Ferguson
Pokémon X&Y - Laverre City
Junichi Masuda, Shota Kageyama, Minako Adachi
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds - Kakariko Village (Milk Bar)
Ryo Nagamatsu
Harvest Moon DS - Fall Theme
Marvelous Interactive
Nintendoland - Animal Crossing: Sweet Day (Gate)
Ryo Nagamatsu
The Last of Us - The Path (A New Beginning)
Gustavo Santaolalla
Fallout 4 - Orange Colored Sky (Diamond City Radio)
Nat King Cole
Fallout 4 - It’s All Over But The Crying (Diamond City Radio)
The Ink Spots
Nintendoland - Balloon Trip Breeze (Night)
Ryo Nagamatsu
Nintendoland- Main Theme (Night)
Ryo Nagamatsu
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Bamboo Island
Koji Kondo, Hajime Wakai, Mahito Yokota, and Takeshi Mama
Fable II - Oakfield
Russell Shaw & Danny Elfman
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Windmill Hills
David Wise & Kenji Yamamoto
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - Golden Grove
Joe Hisaishi
Planet Coaster - Clever Candles Steal the Light
Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Puzzle Plank Galaxy
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo and Ryo Nagamatsu
Seasons After Fall - Cicadas
Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Morusque)
Surviving Mars - Among The Stars
George Strezov & Pinky
Super Mario Galaxy - Honeyhive Galaxy
Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo
Minecraft - Stal
Daniel Rosenfeld C418
Mario Kart 8 - Animal Crossing (Autumn)
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Wii Sports - Tennis (Results)
Kazumi Totaka