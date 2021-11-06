Fall Score

Papa’s Burgeria - Build Station

Tony Solary & Matt Neff

Wii Sports - Tennis (Select Positions)

Kazumi Totaka

Mario Kart Wii - Maple Treeway

Asuka Ohta and Ryo Nagamatsu

Mario Kart 8 - Moo Moo Meadows

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

Planet Coaster - Theories of an Eager Heart

Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen

Planet Coaster - Breakfast of Champignons

Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen

Stardew Valley - Fall (The Smell of Mushroom)

Eric Barone

Stardew Valley - Fall (Ghost Synth)

Eric Barone

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Tarrey Town (Complete)

Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai

Wii Sports - Golf (Course Select)

Kazumi Totaka

Sonic the Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone (Funk Cover)

insaneintherainmusic (feat. Nick Smith) (Masato Nakamura - Original)

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Apt. 102

Tomoya Tomita

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Weird Woods

Tomoya Tomita

Animal Crossing: City Folk - 8 PM

Kazumi Totaka

Animal Crossing: New Leaf - 1 PM

Manaka Kataoka, Atsuko, Asahi, and Kazumi Totaka

Red Dead Redemption 2 - House Building

David Ferguson

Pokémon X&Y - Laverre City

Junichi Masuda, Shota Kageyama, Minako Adachi

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds - Kakariko Village (Milk Bar)

Ryo Nagamatsu

Harvest Moon DS - Fall Theme

Marvelous Interactive

Nintendoland - Animal Crossing: Sweet Day (Gate)

Ryo Nagamatsu

The Last of Us - The Path (A New Beginning) 

Gustavo Santaolalla

Fallout 4 - Orange Colored Sky (Diamond City Radio)

Nat King Cole 

Fallout 4 - It’s All Over But The Crying (Diamond City Radio)

The Ink Spots

Nintendoland - Balloon Trip Breeze (Night)

Ryo Nagamatsu

Nintendoland- Main Theme (Night)

Ryo Nagamatsu

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Bamboo Island

Koji Kondo, Hajime Wakai, Mahito Yokota, and Takeshi Mama

Fable II - Oakfield

Russell Shaw & Danny Elfman

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Windmill Hills

David Wise & Kenji Yamamoto

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - Golden Grove

Joe Hisaishi

Planet Coaster - Clever Candles Steal the Light

Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Puzzle Plank Galaxy

Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo and Ryo Nagamatsu

Seasons After Fall - Cicadas

Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Morusque)

Surviving Mars - Among The Stars

George Strezov & Pinky

Super Mario Galaxy - Honeyhive Galaxy

Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo

Minecraft - Stal

Daniel Rosenfeld C418

Mario Kart 8 - Animal Crossing (Autumn)

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

Wii Sports - Tennis (Results)

Kazumi Totaka

Load comments