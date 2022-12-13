Holiday Score
Life is Strange 2 - Abandoned House
Jonathan Morali
Fortnite - Battle Bus Music (Frostnite Event)
Rom Di Prisco & Epic Games
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree [8-bit Ska]
H-Pizzle
Angry Birds: Seasons - Wreck The Halls
Ari Pulkkinen, Salla Hakkola, & Ilmari Hakkola
Overwatch - Winter Holiday (King’s Row)
Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment
Google Santa Tracker - Main Village Theme (2020)
Google Inc.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Frostfall
Jeremy Soule
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Secunda
Jeremy Soule
Apex Legends - Holo-Day Bash Event (Lobby Music)
Stephen Barton, EA, & Respawn Entertainment
Overwatch - Christmas Theme
Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment
Fortnite - Festive Lobby Music (Season 7)
Rom Di Prisco & Epic Games
Fall Guys - Merry Falling, Everybody!
Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström
Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex - Eskimo Roll
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Disney Crossy Road - What’s This (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
The Bit Crushers
All I Want For Christmas Is You [8-bit cover]
Mariah Carey & Roshi Yoshi
Fall Guys - Skis on Beans
Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Snow Land (World 5)
Tomoya Tomita
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Snowy Fields
Tomoya Tomita
Apex Legends - Holo-Day Bash Event (Arrangement)
Stephen Barton, EA, & Respawn Entertainment
Bully: Scholarship Edition - Balls of Snow (High)
Shawn Lee
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Freezy Flake Galaxy
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Animal Crossing (Winter)
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - GCN Sherbet Land
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata
Mario Kart Wii - DK Summit
Asuka Ohta & Ryo Nagamatsu
Mario Kart Wii - Sherbet Land (N64)
Asuka Ohta & Ryo Nagamatsu
Super Mario Odyssey - Shiveria Town
Koji Kondo, Shiho Fujii & Naoto Kubo
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Snow Land (World 3)
Shiho Fujii, Ryo Nagamatsu & Kenta Nagata
Kahoot! - Christmas Lobby Theme (2020)
Alf Inge Wang
Big ICE Tower Tiny Square - Theme
Kyle Reczek & Evil Objective
Super Mario Maker 2 - Super Mario Bros. Snow Theme
Koji Kondo, Toru Minegishi, Atsuko Aashi & Sayako Doi
Clash Of Clans - Christmas Music (2020)
Martin Schjoler & Supercell
Harvest Moon: A New Beginning - Winter Theme
Kumi Tanioka
Stardew Valley - Winter (Nocturne of Ice)
ConcernedApe & Chucklefish
Yooka-Laylee - Glitterglaze Glacier
Grant Kirkhope
Google Santa Tracker - Village Theme (#2)
Google Inc.
Google Santa Tracker - Village Theme (#4)
Google Inc.
Flight - Soaring In The Stars
David Orr
Tomodachi Life - Map (Christmas)
Asuka Ito & Daisuke Matsuoka
Paper Mario - Over Shiver
Yuka Tsujiyoko
Stardew Valley - The Wind Can Be Still (December)
ConcernedApe & Chucklefish
Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Winter Games (Wii) - Options
Tomoya Ohtani & Jun Senoue
Pokemon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire - Slateport
Shota Kageyama & Minako Adachi
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Toy Day
Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi
Pokemon XY (&Z) - Snowbelle City
Shota Kageyama & Shinji Miyazaki
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (8-Bit)
Triump of Joy & John D. Marks
Life is Strange 2 - Into The Woods
Jonathan Morali
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Watch The Skies
Jeremy Soule
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Combat #2
Jeremy Soule
Jingle Bell Rock (8-Bit)
Bobby Helms & Mortistar
Google Santa Tracker - Main Village Theme (2017)
Google Inc.
