Holiday Score

Life is Strange 2 - Abandoned House

Fortnite - Battle Bus Music (Frostnite Event)

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree [8-bit Ska]

Angry Birds: Seasons - Wreck The Halls

Overwatch - Winter Holiday (King’s Row)

Google Santa Tracker - Main Village Theme (2020)

Google Santa Tracker - Main Village Theme (2020)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Frostfall

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Secunda

Apex Legends - Holo-Day Bash Event (Lobby Music)

Overwatch - Christmas Theme

Fortnite - Festive Lobby Music (Season 7)

Fall Guys - Merry Falling, Everybody!

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex - Eskimo Roll

Disney Crossy Road - What’s This (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

All I Want For Christmas Is You [8-bit cover]

Fall Guys - Skis on Beans

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Snow Land (World 5)

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Snowy Fields

Apex Legends - Holo-Day Bash Event (Arrangement)

Bully: Scholarship Edition - Balls of Snow (High)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Freezy Flake Galaxy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Animal Crossing (Winter)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - GCN Sherbet Land

Mario Kart Wii - DK Summit

Mario Kart Wii - Sherbet Land (N64)

Super Mario Odyssey - Shiveria Town

New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Snow Land (World 3)

Kahoot! - Christmas Lobby Theme (2020)

Big ICE Tower Tiny Square - Theme

Super Mario Maker 2 - Super Mario Bros. Snow Theme

Clash Of Clans - Christmas Music (2020)

Harvest Moon: A New Beginning - Winter Theme

Stardew Valley - Winter (Nocturne of Ice)

Yooka-Laylee - Glitterglaze Glacier

Google Santa Tracker - Village Theme (#2)

Google Santa Tracker - Village Theme (#4)

Flight - Soaring In The Stars

Tomodachi Life - Map (Christmas)

Paper Mario - Over Shiver

Stardew Valley - The Wind Can Be Still (December)

Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Winter Games (Wii) - Options

Pokemon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire - Slateport

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Toy Day

Pokemon XY (&Z) - Snowbelle City

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (8-Bit)

Life is Strange 2 - Into The Woods

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Watch The Skies

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Combat #2

Jingle Bell Rock (8-Bit)

Google Santa Tracker - Main Village Theme (2017)

~ Happy Holidays from Player 1, Player 2, and Malice of Macedon! ~

