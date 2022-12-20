Game Over Score ft. Dj. Malice of Macedon
Death - Super Mario World
Koji Kondo
Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex - Warp Room (Spongebob Wrong Notes)
Andy Blythe, Marten Joustra, & Vinylljuice
Wii Play - Billiards (Balls Moving)
Ryo Nagamatsu
Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - 8-Bit Zombie (Neon Mixtape Tour)
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConell
The Lorax - How Bad Can I Be (8-Bit Cover)
Ed Helms, Kool Kojak, & Jenifar Shifaketro
Rabbids Go Home - Bubamara
Fanfare Vagabontu
Rabbids Go Home - Batuta Din Moldova
Fanfare Vagabontu
Super Mario Galaxy - File Select
Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo
Hyper Light Drifter - Vignette: Panacea
Disasterpiece
Space Cruise - Title
Ben Prunty
Animal Crossing - 8 AM
Kuzumi Totaka
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl & Platinum - Eterna Forest
Junichi Masuda & Go Ichinose
Ridge Racer - Disco Ball
Hiroshi Okubo
Ridge Racer Revolution - Drivin’ U 2 Dancin’
Hiroshi Okubo
Fall Guys - Survive The Fall (EDM Remix)
Jukio Kallio, Daniel Hagström, & SATOSHI
Galaga - Theme (Dubstep)
Nobuyuki Ohnogi & Michael Lazzaro
Super Mario Sunshine - Delfino Plaza (Remix)
Koji Kondo & Naz3nt
Donkey Kong - Theme (Remix)
David Wise & San Holo
The Sims - Buy Mode (Remix)
Jerry Martin & Catmanic
Fall Guys - Theme (Trap Remix)
Jukio Kallio, Daniel Hagström, & TMN
Super Mario 3D World - Super Bell Hill (Remix) (Shelter)
Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, Takeshi Hama, Porter Robinson, Madeon, & Naz3nt
Rally X - Theme (Remix)
Toshio Kai & DJ Zane Kitsune
Pokemon Black 2 & Pokemon White 2 - Battle! (Champion Iris)
Go Ichinose
Sonic Heroes - Casino Park
Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, Hideaki Kobayashi, Naofumi Hataya, Fumie Kumatani, Mariko Nanba, & Keiichi Sugiyama
Terraria - Underground
Scott Lloyd Shelly
Undertale - Another Medium
Toby Fox
Kirby Super Star Ultra - Cocoa Cave
Jun Ishikawa & Hirokazu Ando
Earthbound - The Guardian’s Challenge
Keiichi Suzuki & Hirokazu Tanaka
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky - Brine Cave
Arata Iiyoshi
Mario Kart DS - Waluigi Pinball (Remix)
Shinobu Tanaka & Naz3nt
Mario Kart Wii - Toad’s Factory (Remix)
Asuka Ohta, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Naz3nt
Plants Vs. Zombies - Watery Graves (Remix)
Laura Shigihara & Punji
LISA The Joyful - 666 Kill Chop Deluxe
Marina Hova & Widdly 2 Diddly
Fall Guys - Final Fall (Remix)
Jukio Kallio, Daniel Hagström, & Carby
Kirby’s Air Ride - Machine Passage
Jun Ishikawa, Shogo Sakai, Hirokazu Ando, & Tadashi Ikegami
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Another Winter
Anamanaguchi
Solstice: The Quest For The Staff - Title Screen
Tim Follin
Ocean Man (8-Bit)
Ween & Chiptune Planet
Fallout: New Vegas - Blues For You
Inon Zur
Nintendoland - Octopus Dance (Gate)
Ryo Nagamatsu
Nintendoland - Octopus Dance (Tutorial)
Ryo Nagamatsu
Moon Patrol - Theme (Remix)
Ichiro Takagi & Acorias
Moon Patrol - Theme (Remix)
Ichiro Takagi & dor-x
Super Mario 3D World - A Boss Approaches
Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, Takeshi Hama
NFL - Theme (Remix)
Scott Schreer & Stravy Bootleg
Never Gonna Give You Up (8-Bit)
Rick Astley & Jason Pugliano
de Blob - Decor (Blissful)
John Guscott
Club Penguin: Elite Penguin Force - Pizza Parlor
Bart Roijmans
Super Mario World - Game Over (Lofi Remix)
Koji Kondo & Philip Schlosser