Game Over Score ft. Dj. Malice of Macedon

 

 

Death - Super Mario World

Koji Kondo

 

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex - Warp Room (Spongebob Wrong Notes)

Andy Blythe, Marten Joustra, & Vinylljuice

 

Wii Play - Billiards (Balls Moving)

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - 8-Bit Zombie (Neon Mixtape Tour)

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConell

 

The Lorax - How Bad Can I Be (8-Bit Cover)

Ed Helms, Kool Kojak, & Jenifar Shifaketro

 

Rabbids Go Home - Bubamara

Fanfare Vagabontu

 

Rabbids Go Home - Batuta Din Moldova

Fanfare Vagabontu

 

Super Mario Galaxy - File Select

Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo

 

Hyper Light Drifter - Vignette: Panacea

Disasterpiece

 

Space Cruise - Title

Ben Prunty

 

Animal Crossing - 8 AM

Kuzumi Totaka

 

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl & Platinum - Eterna Forest

Junichi Masuda & Go Ichinose

 

Ridge Racer - Disco Ball

Hiroshi Okubo

 

Ridge Racer Revolution - Drivin’ U 2 Dancin’

Hiroshi Okubo

 

Fall Guys - Survive The Fall (EDM Remix)

Jukio Kallio, Daniel Hagström, & SATOSHI

 

Galaga - Theme (Dubstep)

Nobuyuki Ohnogi & Michael Lazzaro

 

Super Mario Sunshine - Delfino Plaza (Remix)

Koji Kondo & Naz3nt

 

Donkey Kong - Theme (Remix)

David Wise & San Holo

 

The Sims - Buy Mode (Remix)

Jerry Martin & Catmanic

 

Fall Guys - Theme (Trap Remix)

Jukio Kallio, Daniel Hagström, & TMN

 

Super Mario 3D World - Super Bell Hill (Remix) (Shelter)

Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, Takeshi Hama, Porter Robinson, Madeon, & Naz3nt

 

Rally X - Theme (Remix)

Toshio Kai & DJ Zane Kitsune

 

Pokemon Black 2 & Pokemon White 2 - Battle! (Champion Iris)

Go Ichinose

 

Sonic Heroes - Casino Park

Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, Hideaki Kobayashi, Naofumi Hataya, Fumie Kumatani, Mariko Nanba, & Keiichi Sugiyama

 

Terraria - Underground

Scott Lloyd Shelly

 

Undertale - Another Medium

Toby Fox

 

Kirby Super Star Ultra - Cocoa Cave

Jun Ishikawa & Hirokazu Ando

 

Earthbound - The Guardian’s Challenge

Keiichi Suzuki & Hirokazu Tanaka

 

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky - Brine Cave

Arata Iiyoshi

 

Mario Kart DS - Waluigi Pinball (Remix)

Shinobu Tanaka & Naz3nt

 

Mario Kart Wii - Toad’s Factory (Remix)

Asuka Ohta, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Naz3nt

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Watery Graves (Remix)

Laura Shigihara & Punji

 

LISA The Joyful - 666 Kill Chop Deluxe

Marina Hova & Widdly 2 Diddly

 

Fall Guys - Final Fall (Remix)

Jukio Kallio, Daniel Hagström, & Carby

 

Kirby’s Air Ride - Machine Passage

Jun Ishikawa, Shogo Sakai, Hirokazu Ando, & Tadashi Ikegami

 

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Another Winter

Anamanaguchi

 

Solstice: The Quest For The Staff - Title Screen

Tim Follin

 

Ocean Man (8-Bit)

Ween & Chiptune Planet

 

Fallout: New Vegas - Blues For You

Inon Zur

 

Nintendoland - Octopus Dance (Gate)

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Nintendoland - Octopus Dance (Tutorial)

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Moon Patrol - Theme (Remix)

Ichiro Takagi & Acorias

 

Super Mario 3D World - A Boss Approaches

Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, Takeshi Hama

 

NFL - Theme (Remix)

Scott Schreer & Stravy Bootleg

 

Never Gonna Give You Up (8-Bit)

Rick Astley & Jason Pugliano

 

de Blob - Decor (Blissful)

John Guscott

 

Club Penguin: Elite Penguin Force - Pizza Parlor

Bart Roijmans

 

Super Mario World - Game Over (Lofi Remix)

Koji Kondo & Philip Schlosser

 

