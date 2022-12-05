Decembrrrr Score

 

 

Super Mario 64- Cool, Cool Mountain

Koji Kondo

 

Fortnite - Player Of Games

Grimes & Epic Games

 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 5 PM (Snow)

Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi

 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 10 PM (Snow)

Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi

 

Animal Crossing: New Leaf - 12 PM (Snowy)

Kazumi Totaka, Manaka Kataoka, & Atsuko Asahi

 

Kahoot! - Christmas Lobby Music

Alf Inge Wang

 

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Mountain Village

Koji Kondo

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Snowpeak

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Blizzeta Battle (First Half)

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo

 

Frostpunk - The Still, Cold World

Piotr Musiał

 

Genshin Impact - Serene and Sweet Adieu

Yu-peng Chen

 

Genshin Impact - The Flourishing Past

Yu-peng Chen

 

Fable 3 - The Dwellers

Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw

 

Project Winter - Snowshank Redemption

Bob Baffy

 

Until Dawn - The Shadow of the Mountain

Jason Graves

 

God of War - Memories of Mother

Bear McCreary

 

The Witcher 3 - The Wolven Storm (Priscilla’s song)

Marcin Przybłowicz & Mikolai Stroinski

 

The Witcher 3 - Words On Wind

Marcin Przybłowicz

 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - New Year’s Day (2 AM)

Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi

 

Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard - The Wind Shall Summon Heroes

Yuzo Koshiro

 

Etrian Odyssey Untold 2: The Knight of Fafnir - The Wind Doesn’t Draw Heroes

Yuzo Koshiro

 

Super Mario World - Morning of Yoster Island (Official Jazz Album)

Koji Kondo & Soichi Noriki

 

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box  - Moment of Rest

Tomohito Nishiura

 

Planet Coaster - Sink Cat

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Planet Coaster - Clever Candles Steal the Light

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Nintendogs + Cats - Dog & Cat (Record)

Asuka Hayazaki

 

Animal Crossing Movie - K.K. Bossa

Kazumi Totaka

 

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Apt. 102

Tomoya Tomita

 

Pokemon Sun & Moon - Hau’oli City (Night)

Junichi Masuda, Go Ichinose, Minako Adachi, Hideaki Kuroda

 

Tomodachi Life - Fancy Restaurant

Daisuke Matsuoka, Asuka Ito

 

Super Mario World - Peaceful Kinoko-World (Official Jazz Album)

Koji Kondo & Soichi Noriki

 

Pokemon X & Y - How About a Song (Jubilife City)

Junichi Masuda, Shota Kageyama, Minako Adachi

 

Super Mario Odyssey - Bubblaine

Koji Kondo, Shiho Fujii, Naoto Kubo

 

Katamari Damacy - Katamari On The Rocks (IA & Hatsune Miku EDM Remix)

Yū Miyake, Asuka Sakai, dj-Jo

 

Load comments