Decembrrrr Score
Super Mario 64- Cool, Cool Mountain
Koji Kondo
Fortnite - Player Of Games
Grimes & Epic Games
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 5 PM (Snow)
Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 10 PM (Snow)
Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi
Animal Crossing: New Leaf - 12 PM (Snowy)
Kazumi Totaka, Manaka Kataoka, & Atsuko Asahi
Kahoot! - Christmas Lobby Music
Alf Inge Wang
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Mountain Village
Koji Kondo
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Snowpeak
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Blizzeta Battle (First Half)
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo
Frostpunk - The Still, Cold World
Piotr Musiał
Genshin Impact - Serene and Sweet Adieu
Yu-peng Chen
Genshin Impact - The Flourishing Past
Yu-peng Chen
Fable 3 - The Dwellers
Danny Elfman & Russell Shaw
Project Winter - Snowshank Redemption
Bob Baffy
Until Dawn - The Shadow of the Mountain
Jason Graves
God of War - Memories of Mother
Bear McCreary
The Witcher 3 - The Wolven Storm (Priscilla’s song)
Marcin Przybłowicz & Mikolai Stroinski
The Witcher 3 - Words On Wind
Marcin Przybłowicz
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - New Year’s Day (2 AM)
Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi
Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard - The Wind Shall Summon Heroes
Yuzo Koshiro
Etrian Odyssey Untold 2: The Knight of Fafnir - The Wind Doesn’t Draw Heroes
Yuzo Koshiro
Super Mario World - Morning of Yoster Island (Official Jazz Album)
Koji Kondo & Soichi Noriki
Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box - Moment of Rest
Tomohito Nishiura
Planet Coaster - Sink Cat
Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen
Planet Coaster - Clever Candles Steal the Light
Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen
Nintendogs + Cats - Dog & Cat (Record)
Asuka Hayazaki
Animal Crossing Movie - K.K. Bossa
Kazumi Totaka
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Apt. 102
Tomoya Tomita
Pokemon Sun & Moon - Hau’oli City (Night)
Junichi Masuda, Go Ichinose, Minako Adachi, Hideaki Kuroda
Tomodachi Life - Fancy Restaurant
Daisuke Matsuoka, Asuka Ito
Super Mario World - Peaceful Kinoko-World (Official Jazz Album)
Koji Kondo & Soichi Noriki
Pokemon X & Y - How About a Song (Jubilife City)
Junichi Masuda, Shota Kageyama, Minako Adachi
Super Mario Odyssey - Bubblaine
Koji Kondo, Shiho Fujii, Naoto Kubo
Katamari Damacy - Katamari On The Rocks (IA & Hatsune Miku EDM Remix)
Yū Miyake, Asuka Sakai, dj-Jo