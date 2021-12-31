Final Score

 

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - It Has To Be This Way

Logan Mader & Jamie Christopherson

 

Undertale - ASGORE

Toby Fox

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - World Map

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Splatoon - DJ Octavio

DJ Octavio (Toru Minegishi, Shiho Fujii, and Ryo Nagamatsu)

 

Splatoon - Calamari Inkantation

Squid Sisters (Mari Kikuma & Yuki Mizutani)

 

Super Mario 3D World - World Bowser

Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, and Takeshi Hama

 

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex - Crashes To Ashes

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Geometry Dash - Deadlocked

F-777

 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Final Fall

Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström

 

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Vs. Yin-Yarn

Tomoya Tomita

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Ancient Egypt

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Pirate Seas

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Wild West

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Far Future

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Dark Ages

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Frostbite Caves

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Modern Day

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Kingdom Hearts II - Darkness of the Unknown

Yoko Shimomura & Kaoru Wada

 

Hollow Knight: The Grimm Troupe - Grimm

Christopher Larkin

 

Hollow Knight: Gods & Nightmares - 12 Sisters of Battle

Christopher Larkin

 

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Gohma Battle (First Half)

Kenta Nagata, Hajime Wakai, Asuka Hayazaki, and Atsuko Asahi

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Zant Battle

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, and Koji Kondo

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Ganondorf

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, and Koji Kondo

 

Bloodborne - Ludwig, The Accursed & Holy Blade (The Old Hunters)

Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, and Nobuyoshi Suzuki

 

Hades - God of the Dead

Darren Korb

 

NieR - Grandma (Destruction)

Rozen & Reven (& Kuniyuki Takahashi)

 

Final Fantasy X - Seymour Battle

Nobuo Uematsu

 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Dark Beast Ganon Battle

Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai

 

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - The God Slaying Sword

Manami Kiyota, Yoko Shimomura, and Yasunori Mitsuda

 

Super Mario Sunshine - Boss Battle

Koji Kondo & Shinobu Tanaka

 

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - Rundas Battle

Kenji Yamamoto & Minako Hamano

 

New Super Marion Bros. Wii - Castle Boss

Ryo Nagamatsu, Kenta Nagata, and Shiho Fujii

 

Sonic 2 - Final Boss

Masato Nakamura

 

Sonic 3 - Final Boss

Michael Jackson, Jun Senoue, Brad Buxer, Sachio Ogawa, Doug Grigsby, and Robert Green Brooks

 

Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto’s Rampage - Boss Battle

Martin Schioeler

 

Crash of the Titans - Boss Fight

Marc Baril

 

Starfox 2 - Surprise Attack (Star Wolf Theme)

Yumiko Kanki

 

Shadow of the Colossus - The Opened Way (Battle With the Colossus)

Kow Otani

 

Kirby’s Adventure - Nightmare Battle

Hirokazu Ando & Jun Ishikawa

 

LISA the Joyful - 666 Kill Chop Deluxe

Marina Hova & Widdly 2 Diddly

 

Plants vs. Zombies - Brainiac Maniac

Laura Shigihara

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Boss Battle

Jeremy Soule

 

Mario Kart 8 - Bowser’s Castle

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

 

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - Battle Theme

Jeremy Soule

 

Persona 5 - Jaldabaoth

Shoji Meguro

 

Bully - Vendetta: Jocks

Shawn Lee

 

Bully - Fighting Johnny Vincent

Shawn Lee

 

Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! - Fight Theme

Kenji Yamamoto, Yukio Kaneoka, and Akito Nakatsuka

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Tooth and Claw

Jeremy Soule

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Blood and Steel

Jeremy Soule

 

