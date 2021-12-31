Final Score
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - It Has To Be This Way
Logan Mader & Jamie Christopherson
Undertale - ASGORE
Toby Fox
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - World Map
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Splatoon - DJ Octavio
DJ Octavio (Toru Minegishi, Shiho Fujii, and Ryo Nagamatsu)
Splatoon - Calamari Inkantation
Squid Sisters (Mari Kikuma & Yuki Mizutani)
Super Mario 3D World - World Bowser
Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, and Takeshi Hama
Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex - Crashes To Ashes
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Geometry Dash - Deadlocked
F-777
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Final Fall
Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Vs. Yin-Yarn
Tomoya Tomita
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Ancient Egypt
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Pirate Seas
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Wild West
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Far Future
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Dark Ages
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Frostbite Caves
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Ultimate Battle: Modern Day
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Kingdom Hearts II - Darkness of the Unknown
Yoko Shimomura & Kaoru Wada
Hollow Knight: The Grimm Troupe - Grimm
Christopher Larkin
Hollow Knight: Gods & Nightmares - 12 Sisters of Battle
Christopher Larkin
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Gohma Battle (First Half)
Kenta Nagata, Hajime Wakai, Asuka Hayazaki, and Atsuko Asahi
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Zant Battle
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, and Koji Kondo
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Ganondorf
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, and Koji Kondo
Bloodborne - Ludwig, The Accursed & Holy Blade (The Old Hunters)
Ryan Amon, Tsukasa Saitoh, Michael Wandmacher, Yuka Kitamura, Cris Velasco, and Nobuyoshi Suzuki
Hades - God of the Dead
Darren Korb
NieR - Grandma (Destruction)
Rozen & Reven (& Kuniyuki Takahashi)
Final Fantasy X - Seymour Battle
Nobuo Uematsu
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Dark Beast Ganon Battle
Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - The God Slaying Sword
Manami Kiyota, Yoko Shimomura, and Yasunori Mitsuda
Super Mario Sunshine - Boss Battle
Koji Kondo & Shinobu Tanaka
Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - Rundas Battle
Kenji Yamamoto & Minako Hamano
New Super Marion Bros. Wii - Castle Boss
Ryo Nagamatsu, Kenta Nagata, and Shiho Fujii
Sonic 2 - Final Boss
Masato Nakamura
Sonic 3 - Final Boss
Michael Jackson, Jun Senoue, Brad Buxer, Sachio Ogawa, Doug Grigsby, and Robert Green Brooks
Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto’s Rampage - Boss Battle
Martin Schioeler
Crash of the Titans - Boss Fight
Marc Baril
Starfox 2 - Surprise Attack (Star Wolf Theme)
Yumiko Kanki
Shadow of the Colossus - The Opened Way (Battle With the Colossus)
Kow Otani
Kirby’s Adventure - Nightmare Battle
Hirokazu Ando & Jun Ishikawa
LISA the Joyful - 666 Kill Chop Deluxe
Marina Hova & Widdly 2 Diddly
Plants vs. Zombies - Brainiac Maniac
Laura Shigihara
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Boss Battle
Jeremy Soule
Mario Kart 8 - Bowser’s Castle
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - Battle Theme
Jeremy Soule
Persona 5 - Jaldabaoth
Shoji Meguro
Bully - Vendetta: Jocks
Shawn Lee
Bully - Fighting Johnny Vincent
Shawn Lee
Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! - Fight Theme
Kenji Yamamoto, Yukio Kaneoka, and Akito Nakatsuka
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Tooth and Claw
Jeremy Soule
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Blood and Steel
Jeremy Soule