Valentine's Day Score

 

 

 

High Score (Netflix Documentary) - Feel It (Main Theme)

Power Glove

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Love

Hajime Wakai, Shiho Fujii, Mahito Yokota

 

Everything - Do What You Love

Alan Watts

 

Sky: Children Of The Light Season - The Seed

Aurora

 

Moon Patrol - Theme (Remix)

Ichiro Takagi & dor-x

 

Angry Birds - Hogs And Kisses

Ari Pulkkinen

 

The Witcher: Wild Hunt - The Tree When We Sat Once

Mikolai Stroinski

 

The Witcher: Wild Hunt - Yes, I Do

Mikolai Stroinski

 

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Romance In The Air

Shiho Fujii, Hajime Wakaii, Mahito Yokota, & Takeshi Hama

 

It Takes Two - End Credits (Track 33)

Gustaf Grefberg 

 

Doki Doki Literature Club! - Dreams Of Love and Literature

Dan Salvato & Varien 

 

Doki Doki Literature Club! - My Feelings

Dan Salvato & Varien

 

Digital Love (8-Bit Remix)

Daft Punk & 8-Bit Universe

 

Champagne Poetry (8-Bit Remix)

Drake & 8-Bit Arcade

 

Genius Of Love (8-Bit Remix)

Tom Tom Club & 8-Bit Universe

 

Love In This Club (8-Bit Remix)

Usher & Chiptune Radio

 

Dream Daddy - Main Menu

Jesse Cale

 

Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime - Intro

Ryan Henwood

 

Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime - Nova Limits

Ryan Henwood

 

Somebody That I Used To Know (8-Bit Remix)

Gotye & 8-Bit Universe

 

California Love (8-Bit Remix)

Dr. Dre, Roger Troutman, 2Pac, & 8-Bit Universe

 

Come And Get Your Love (8-Bit Remix)

Redbone & 8-Bit Universe

 

(C64) Master Of The Lamps - Main Theme

Russell Lieblich & Activision

 

(NES) Impossible Mission II - Main Theme

Gosztola Peter

 

Bully - Art Class

Shawn Lee

 

Bully - Hattrick Vs. Galloway

Shawn Lee

 

Don’t Starve Together - Title Theme

Vince de Vera, Jason Garner, & Emmett Hall

 

Don’t Starve Together - Music Box Hutch

Vince de Vera, Jason Garner, & Emmett Hall

 

Final Fantasy X-2 - Tidus and Yuna’s Sky Theme

Noriko Matsueda & Takahito Eguchi

 

Splatoon - Maritime Memory

Squid Sisters

 

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Valley Ambience 2

Kim Derome

 

Sims 4 - Build Mode (Calm Version)

Jerry Martin

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Zen Garden

Laura Shigihara

 

The Force Theme (Star Wars) (8-Bit Remix)

John Williams & Silvage

 

Running Up That Hill (Chiptune Remix)

Kate Bush & Raxlen Slice

 

Gee (8-Bit Remix)

Girls' Generation & Danjyon Kimura

 

Bully - Carnival Date

Shawn Lee

 

Robot Unicorn Attack - Always

Erasure & Adult Swim Games

 

Pacify Her (8-Bit Remix)

Melanie Martinez & 8-Bit Universe

 

bird world - main menu

leon chang

 

