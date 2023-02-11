Valentine’s Day Score
High Score (Netflix Documentary) - Feel It (Main Theme)
Power Glove
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Love
Hajime Wakai, Shiho Fujii, Mahito Yokota
Everything - Do What You Love
Alan Watts
Sky: Children Of The Light Season - The Seed
Aurora
Moon Patrol - Theme (Remix)
Ichiro Takagi & dor-x
Angry Birds - Hogs And Kisses
Ari Pulkkinen
The Witcher: Wild Hunt - The Tree When We Sat Once
Mikolai Stroinski
The Witcher: Wild Hunt - Yes, I Do
Mikolai Stroinski
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Romance In The Air
Shiho Fujii, Hajime Wakaii, Mahito Yokota, & Takeshi Hama
It Takes Two - End Credits (Track 33)
Gustaf Grefberg
Doki Doki Literature Club! - Dreams Of Love and Literature
Dan Salvato & Varien
Doki Doki Literature Club! - My Feelings
Dan Salvato & Varien
Digital Love (8-Bit Remix)
Daft Punk & 8-Bit Universe
Champagne Poetry (8-Bit Remix)
Drake & 8-Bit Arcade
Genius Of Love (8-Bit Remix)
Tom Tom Club & 8-Bit Universe
Love In This Club (8-Bit Remix)
Usher & Chiptune Radio
Dream Daddy - Main Menu
Jesse Cale
Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime - Intro
Ryan Henwood
Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime - Nova Limits
Ryan Henwood
Somebody That I Used To Know (8-Bit Remix)
Gotye & 8-Bit Universe
California Love (8-Bit Remix)
Dr. Dre, Roger Troutman, 2Pac, & 8-Bit Universe
Come And Get Your Love (8-Bit Remix)
Redbone & 8-Bit Universe
(C64) Master Of The Lamps - Main Theme
Russell Lieblich & Activision
(NES) Impossible Mission II - Main Theme
Gosztola Peter
Bully - Art Class
Shawn Lee
Bully - Hattrick Vs. Galloway
Shawn Lee
Don’t Starve Together - Title Theme
Vince de Vera, Jason Garner, & Emmett Hall
Don’t Starve Together - Music Box Hutch
Vince de Vera, Jason Garner, & Emmett Hall
Final Fantasy X-2 - Tidus and Yuna’s Sky Theme
Noriko Matsueda & Takahito Eguchi
Splatoon - Maritime Memory
Squid Sisters
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Valley Ambience 2
Kim Derome
Sims 4 - Build Mode (Calm Version)
Jerry Martin
Plants Vs. Zombies - Zen Garden
Laura Shigihara
The Force Theme (Star Wars) (8-Bit Remix)
John Williams & Silvage
Running Up That Hill (Chiptune Remix)
Kate Bush & Raxlen Slice
Gee (8-Bit Remix)
Girls’ Generation & Danjyon Kimura
Bully - Carnival Date
Shawn Lee
Robot Unicorn Attack - Always
Erasure & Adult Swim Games
Pacify Her (8-Bit Remix)
Melanie Martinez & 8-Bit Universe
bird world - main menu
leon chang