8-Bit Score

Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - 8-Bit Zombie (Neon Mixtape Tour)

Peter McConnell & Laura Shigihara

 

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - Main Theme

Allen Simpson

 

Donkey Kong - Theme (Arcade)

Yukio Kaneoka

 

Dig Dug - Theme (Arcade)

Yuriko Keino & Junko Ozawa

 

Moon Patrol - Theme (Arcade)

Ichiro Takagi

 

Nintendoland - Coin Game

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Super Mario Bros - Underground Theme (NES)

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario Bros - Level Clear

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario Bros - Castle Clear

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario Bros - Overworld Theme (NES)

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario Bros - Underwater Theme

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario Bros - Star Theme

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario Bros - Game Over

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Galaga - Theme (Arcade)

Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota

 

Let it Die - Mother Barbs Intro

Feist

 

Pac-Man - Theme (Arcade)

Shigeichi Ishimura & Toshio Kai

 

Nintendoland - Octopus Dance

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Nintendoland - Main Theme (8-Bit)

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Tetris - Theme (Korobeiniki)

Hirokazu Tanaka

 

Legend of Zelda - Title Theme (NES) 

Koji Kondo

 

Legend of Zelda - Overworld Theme (NES)

Koji Kondo

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Graze the Roof (DS)

Laura Shigihara

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Ultimate Battle (DS)

Laura Shigihara

 

Geometry Dash - Electroman Adventures

Waterflame

 

Super Mario Kart - Mario Circuit (8-Bit)

Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki (Tater-Tot Tunes)

 

Mario Kart Wii - Toad’s Factory (8-Bit)

Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki (Tater-Tot Tunes)

 

Rally-X - Theme

Toshio Kai

 

Give Up Robot - Levels

Invader Tron

 

Splatoon 2 - Spicy Calamari Inkantation (8-Bit)

Ryo Nagamatsu & Toru Minegishi (Lumena-tan)

 

Disney Crossy Road - The Lion King

The Beat Crushers

 

Disney Crossy Road - Toy Story

The Beat Crushers

 

Disney Crossy Road - Monster’s Inc.

The Beat Crushers

 

Crash Bandicoot - Theme (8-Bit)

Josh Mancell

 

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Pressing Pursuit (Cornered)

Noriyuki Iwadare

 

Undertale - Lancer

Toby Fox

 

Undertale - Megalovania

Toby Fox

 

Bully - ConSumo

Shawn Lee

 

Minecraft - Ward

C418

 

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator - Four Bits to the Left

Leon Riskin

 

Mega Man 2 - Menu (NES)

Takashi Tateishi

 

Mega Man 2 - Ending (NES)

Takashi Tateishi

 

OMORI -  Lost At A Sleepover (8-Bit)

Bo En, Jami Lynne, & Slime Girls

 

Petscop - Explore (8-Bit)

Tony Domenico

 

Street Fighter X Mega Man - Main Theme

Yoko Shimomura, Hideyuki Fukasawa, Yoshihiro Sakaguchi, Alex Esquivel, & Yasuaki Fujita

 

Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo - Chun-li Stage

Yoko Shimomura & Isao Abe

 

Metroid - Theme (NES)

Hirokazu Tanaka

 

Terraria - Boss 2 8-Bits

Scott Lloyd Shelly

 

Sonic the Hedgehog - Bridge Zone

Masato Nakamura

 

The Binding of Issac - My Innermost Apocalypse

Danny Baranowsky

 

The Goonies - Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough

Satoe Terashima, Cyndi Lauper, Broughton Lunt, and Aurthur Stead

 

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link - Theme (NES)

Akito Nakatsuka

 

Batman - Theme (NES)

Naoki Kodaka

 

Mortal Kombat - Theme (8-Bit)

Dan Forden

 

