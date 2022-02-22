8-Bit Score
Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - 8-Bit Zombie (Neon Mixtape Tour)
Peter McConnell & Laura Shigihara
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - Main Theme
Allen Simpson
Donkey Kong - Theme (Arcade)
Yukio Kaneoka
Dig Dug - Theme (Arcade)
Yuriko Keino & Junko Ozawa
Moon Patrol - Theme (Arcade)
Ichiro Takagi
Nintendoland - Coin Game
Ryo Nagamatsu
Super Mario Bros - Underground Theme (NES)
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario Bros - Level Clear
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario Bros - Castle Clear
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario Bros - Overworld Theme (NES)
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario Bros - Underwater Theme
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario Bros - Star Theme
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario Bros - Game Over
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Galaga - Theme (Arcade)
Koji Kondo & Mahito Yokota
Let it Die - Mother Barbs Intro
Feist
Pac-Man - Theme (Arcade)
Shigeichi Ishimura & Toshio Kai
Nintendoland - Octopus Dance
Ryo Nagamatsu
Nintendoland - Main Theme (8-Bit)
Ryo Nagamatsu
Tetris - Theme (Korobeiniki)
Hirokazu Tanaka
Legend of Zelda - Title Theme (NES)
Koji Kondo
Legend of Zelda - Overworld Theme (NES)
Koji Kondo
Plants Vs. Zombies - Graze the Roof (DS)
Laura Shigihara
Plants Vs. Zombies - Ultimate Battle (DS)
Laura Shigihara
Geometry Dash - Electroman Adventures
Waterflame
Super Mario Kart - Mario Circuit (8-Bit)
Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki (Tater-Tot Tunes)
Mario Kart Wii - Toad’s Factory (8-Bit)
Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki (Tater-Tot Tunes)
Rally-X - Theme
Toshio Kai
Give Up Robot - Levels
Invader Tron
Splatoon 2 - Spicy Calamari Inkantation (8-Bit)
Ryo Nagamatsu & Toru Minegishi (Lumena-tan)
Disney Crossy Road - The Lion King
The Beat Crushers
Disney Crossy Road - Toy Story
The Beat Crushers
Disney Crossy Road - Monster’s Inc.
The Beat Crushers
Crash Bandicoot - Theme (8-Bit)
Josh Mancell
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Pressing Pursuit (Cornered)
Noriyuki Iwadare
Undertale - Lancer
Toby Fox
Undertale - Megalovania
Toby Fox
Bully - ConSumo
Shawn Lee
Minecraft - Ward
C418
Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator - Four Bits to the Left
Leon Riskin
Mega Man 2 - Menu (NES)
Takashi Tateishi
Mega Man 2 - Ending (NES)
Takashi Tateishi
OMORI - Lost At A Sleepover (8-Bit)
Bo En, Jami Lynne, & Slime Girls
Petscop - Explore (8-Bit)
Tony Domenico
Street Fighter X Mega Man - Main Theme
Yoko Shimomura, Hideyuki Fukasawa, Yoshihiro Sakaguchi, Alex Esquivel, & Yasuaki Fujita
Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo - Chun-li Stage
Yoko Shimomura & Isao Abe
Metroid - Theme (NES)
Hirokazu Tanaka
Terraria - Boss 2 8-Bits
Scott Lloyd Shelly
Sonic the Hedgehog - Bridge Zone
Masato Nakamura
The Binding of Issac - My Innermost Apocalypse
Danny Baranowsky
The Goonies - Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough
Satoe Terashima, Cyndi Lauper, Broughton Lunt, and Aurthur Stead
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link - Theme (NES)
Akito Nakatsuka
Batman - Theme (NES)
Naoki Kodaka
Mortal Kombat - Theme (8-Bit)
Dan Forden