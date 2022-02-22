Love Score
Doki Doki Literature Club! - I Still Love You
Varien
Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach - ‘Happy’ Ending Theme
Allen Simpson
It Takes Two - Opposites Attract
Gustaf Grefberg
Doki Doki Literature Club! - Dreams Of Love and Literature
Varien
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Romance Theme
Mahito Yokota, Hajime Wakai, & Takeshi Hama
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Sanctuary
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ohta, & Koji Kondo
The Last of Us (Part II) - Wayfaring Stranger
Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker
Stardew Valley - Buttercup Melody
Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)
Stardew Valley - Dance Of The Moonlight Jellies
Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)
Halo - Cortana Suite
Martin O’Donnell & Michael Salvatori
The Arcana - Main Menu Theme
Kevin Macleod
The Arcana - Memory
Kevin Macleod
Final Fantasy (X-2) - Tidus and Yuna’s Sky Theme
Noriko Matsueda & Takahito Eguchi
Bully - Romantic Romance
Shawn Lee
Mass Effect 2 - Reflections
Jack Wall, Sam Hulick, Big Giant Circles, & David Kates
Oxenfree - Lost
Andrew Rohrmann (scntfc)
Little Nightmares 2 - Togetherness
Tobias Lilja
Persona 5 - Sweet
Shoji Meguro
Florence - First Dates
Kevin Penkin
Florence - Happy Together
Kevin Penkin
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Snake Eater
Harry Gregson-Williams, Norihiko Hibino, & Cynthia Harrell
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Youth
Daughter
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Burn It Down
Daughter
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Taking You There
Broods
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Don’t Mess With Me
Brody Dalle
Life is Strange: Before the Storm: True Colors - Haven
Novo Amor
Planet Coaster - Sink Cat
Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen
Splatoon - Maritime Memory
Toru Minegishi, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Shiho Fujii
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Girls Like Spice
Alistair Lindsay
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Mermaid
Alistair Lindsay
Cities: Skylines - Temporary (Mars Official Radio)
Profet Sorbe
Guitar Hero III - Yellow
Coldplay
Just Dance 3 - Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Queen
Michael Jackson: The Experience - Remember The Time
Michael Jackson (Ubisoft)