Love Score

Doki Doki Literature Club! - I Still Love You

Varien

 

Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach - ‘Happy’ Ending Theme

Allen Simpson

 

It Takes Two - Opposites Attract

Gustaf Grefberg

 

Doki Doki Literature Club! - Dreams Of Love and Literature

Varien

 

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Romance Theme

Mahito Yokota, Hajime Wakai, & Takeshi Hama

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Sanctuary

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ohta, & Koji Kondo

 

The Last of Us (Part II) - Wayfaring Stranger

Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker

 

Stardew Valley - Buttercup Melody

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

Stardew Valley - Dance Of The Moonlight Jellies

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

Halo - Cortana Suite

Martin O’Donnell & Michael Salvatori

 

The Arcana - Main Menu Theme

Kevin Macleod

 

The Arcana - Memory

Kevin Macleod

 

Final Fantasy (X-2) - Tidus and Yuna’s Sky Theme

Noriko Matsueda & Takahito Eguchi

 

Bully - Romantic Romance

Shawn Lee

 

Mass Effect 2 - Reflections

Jack Wall, Sam Hulick, Big Giant Circles, & David Kates

 

Oxenfree - Lost

Andrew Rohrmann (scntfc)

 

Little Nightmares 2 - Togetherness

Tobias Lilja

 

Persona 5 - Sweet

Shoji Meguro

 

Florence - First Dates

Kevin Penkin

 

Florence - Happy Together

Kevin Penkin

 

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Snake Eater

Harry Gregson-Williams, Norihiko Hibino, & Cynthia Harrell

 

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Youth

Daughter

 

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Burn It Down

Daughter

 

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Taking You There

Broods

 

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Don’t Mess With Me

Brody Dalle

 

Life is Strange: Before the Storm: True Colors - Haven

Novo Amor

 

Planet Coaster - Sink Cat

Jim Guthrie & JJ Ipsen

 

Splatoon - Maritime Memory

Toru Minegishi, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Shiho Fujii

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Girls Like Spice

Alistair Lindsay

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Mermaid

Alistair Lindsay

 

Cities: Skylines - Temporary (Mars Official Radio)

Profet Sorbe

 

Guitar Hero III - Yellow

Coldplay

 

Just Dance 3 - Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Queen

 

Michael Jackson: The Experience - Remember The Time

Michael Jackson (Ubisoft)

 

