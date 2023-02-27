Anime Score

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Target Practice

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Gate

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Plants Vs. Zombies: Universe - Ultimate Battle (Kung Fu World)

Jainghu Xiaodou, Laura Shigihara, & Peter McConnell

 

NieR: Automata - The Prelude

Keigo Hoashi

 

Ice Tea

Not The King

 

Angry Birds: Seasons - Moon Festival Theme

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Sushi Cat - Game Loop 1

Armor Games & Kevin Macleod

 

Splatoon 3 - Splatsville News Theme

Toru Minegishi

 

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle - Arcade Mode

Chikayo Fukuda

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Game Over

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Sushi Cat - Title Theme

Armor Games & Kevin Macleod

 

Genshin Impact - Main Theme (Inazuma)

Yu-Peng Chen

 

NieR: Automata -異形ノ末路

Keiichi Okabe

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Tutorial

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Main Theme

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - Main Theme (Kung Fu World)

Jainghu Xiaodou, Laura Shigihara, & Peter McConnell

 

Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - Mid Wave B (Kung Fu World)

Jainghu Xiaodou, Laura Shigihara, & Peter McConnell

 

Okami - Title Music

Rei Kondoh, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Masami Ueda, & Akari Kaida

 

Okami - Hanasaki Valley

Rei Kondoh, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Masami Ueda, & Akari Kaida

 

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex -  Banzai Bonsai

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Naruto - Sadness And Sorrow (Guzheng Cover)

Taylor Davis & Jocelyn Paramita

 

Genshin Impact - Sigh Of An Old Friend (Inazuma)

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Sushi Cat-A-Pult - Main Theme (Eastwood)

Armor Games & Matt McLellan

 

Sushi Cat - Game Loop 3

Armor Games & Kevin Macleod

 

Okami - The Eight Dog Warrior’s Theme

Rei Kondoh, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Masami Ueda, & Akari Kaida

 

Street Fighter II - Chun-Li Theme

Yoko Shimomura

 

Persona 5 - Our Beginning

Shoji Meguro

 

Genshin Impact - Duel In The Mist (Inazuma)

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Genshin Impact - Kitsune’s Mask (Inazuma)

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Overwatch - Hanamura Theme

Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment

 

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle - Yukako Yamagishi Falls In Love

Chikayo Fukuda

 

Overwatch - Busan Theme

Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment

 

Naruto: Rise Of A Ninja - I Said I’m Naruto!

Inon Zur, Toshio Masuda, Masaaki Lizuka, & MUSASHI PROJECT

 

Persona 5 - Tokyo Daylight

Shoji Meguro

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Bonus Stage

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Dragon Driftway

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata

 

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle - I Have My Own Way

Chikayo Fukuda

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Boss Battle

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Dragon Ball FighterZ  - Vegeta Theme

Toshiyuki Kishi & Hiromi Mizutani

 

Angry Birds: Seasons - Year Of The Dragon Theme

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire - Title Screen

Zoo Corporation

 

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire - Title Screen

Zoo Corporation

 

Sushi Cat - Run To Japan

Dj Cutman

 

Dragon Ball FighterZ - Get Ready To Fight

Toshiyuki Kishi & Hiromi Mizutani

 

Splatoon 2 - Fly Octo Fly/ Ebb And Flow

Off The Hook (Ft. Pearl & Marina)

 

Persona 5 - Awakening

Shoji Meguro

 

Persona 5 - Will Power

Shoji Meguro

 

Fullmetal Alchemist And The Broken Angel - White Tiger

Makoto Suehiro, Isao Kasai, Kenji Tani, & Tomohiko Sato

 

Final Fantasy X - Otherworld

Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, & Junya Nakano

 

Hunter X Hunter (Mobile) - Departure! (Main Theme)

Masatoshi Ono

 

Attack On Titan: The Game (Shingeki No Kyojin) - Guren No Yumiya (Main Theme)

Linked Horizon

 

Jujutsu Kaisen (Mobile Game) - Kaikai Kitan (Main Theme)

Rifti Beats

 

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (Kimetsu No Yaiba) - Gurenge (Main Theme)

LiSA

 

Final Fantasy X-2 - Tidus and Yuna’s Sky Theme

Takahito Eguchi & Noriko Matsueda

 

Overwatch - Busan (Dance Floor Theme)

Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment

 

Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Game Clear

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - Hoshi Yori Saki Ni Mitsukete Ageru (Ending Theme)

Hiroko Moriguchi

 

