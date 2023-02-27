Anime Score
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Target Practice
Ryo Nagamatsu
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Gate
Ryo Nagamatsu
Plants Vs. Zombies: Universe - Ultimate Battle (Kung Fu World)
Jainghu Xiaodou, Laura Shigihara, & Peter McConnell
NieR: Automata - The Prelude
Keigo Hoashi
Ice Tea
Not The King
Angry Birds: Seasons - Moon Festival Theme
Ari Pulkkinen
Sushi Cat - Game Loop 1
Armor Games & Kevin Macleod
Splatoon 3 - Splatsville News Theme
Toru Minegishi
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle - Arcade Mode
Chikayo Fukuda
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Game Over
Ryo Nagamatsu
Sushi Cat - Title Theme
Armor Games & Kevin Macleod
Genshin Impact - Main Theme (Inazuma)
Yu-Peng Chen
NieR: Automata -異形ノ末路
Keiichi Okabe
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Tutorial
Ryo Nagamatsu
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Main Theme
Ryo Nagamatsu
Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - Main Theme (Kung Fu World)
Jainghu Xiaodou, Laura Shigihara, & Peter McConnell
Plants Vs. Zombies 2 - Mid Wave B (Kung Fu World)
Jainghu Xiaodou, Laura Shigihara, & Peter McConnell
Okami - Title Music
Rei Kondoh, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Masami Ueda, & Akari Kaida
Okami - Hanasaki Valley
Rei Kondoh, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Masami Ueda, & Akari Kaida
Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex - Banzai Bonsai
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Naruto - Sadness And Sorrow (Guzheng Cover)
Taylor Davis & Jocelyn Paramita
Genshin Impact - Sigh Of An Old Friend (Inazuma)
Yu-Peng Chen
Sushi Cat-A-Pult - Main Theme (Eastwood)
Armor Games & Matt McLellan
Sushi Cat - Game Loop 3
Armor Games & Kevin Macleod
Okami - The Eight Dog Warrior’s Theme
Rei Kondoh, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Masami Ueda, & Akari Kaida
Street Fighter II - Chun-Li Theme
Yoko Shimomura
Persona 5 - Our Beginning
Shoji Meguro
Genshin Impact - Duel In The Mist (Inazuma)
Yu-Peng Chen
Genshin Impact - Kitsune’s Mask (Inazuma)
Yu-Peng Chen
Overwatch - Hanamura Theme
Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle - Yukako Yamagishi Falls In Love
Chikayo Fukuda
Overwatch - Busan Theme
Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment
Naruto: Rise Of A Ninja - I Said I’m Naruto!
Inon Zur, Toshio Masuda, Masaaki Lizuka, & MUSASHI PROJECT
Persona 5 - Tokyo Daylight
Shoji Meguro
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Bonus Stage
Ryo Nagamatsu
Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Dragon Driftway
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle - I Have My Own Way
Chikayo Fukuda
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Boss Battle
Ryo Nagamatsu
Dragon Ball FighterZ - Vegeta Theme
Toshiyuki Kishi & Hiromi Mizutani
Angry Birds: Seasons - Year Of The Dragon Theme
Ari Pulkkinen
Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire - Title Screen
Zoo Corporation
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire - Title Screen
Zoo Corporation
Sushi Cat - Run To Japan
Dj Cutman
Dragon Ball FighterZ - Get Ready To Fight
Toshiyuki Kishi & Hiromi Mizutani
Splatoon 2 - Fly Octo Fly/ Ebb And Flow
Off The Hook (Ft. Pearl & Marina)
Persona 5 - Awakening
Shoji Meguro
Persona 5 - Will Power
Shoji Meguro
Fullmetal Alchemist And The Broken Angel - White Tiger
Makoto Suehiro, Isao Kasai, Kenji Tani, & Tomohiko Sato
Final Fantasy X - Otherworld
Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, & Junya Nakano
Hunter X Hunter (Mobile) - Departure! (Main Theme)
Masatoshi Ono
Attack On Titan: The Game (Shingeki No Kyojin) - Guren No Yumiya (Main Theme)
Linked Horizon
Jujutsu Kaisen (Mobile Game) - Kaikai Kitan (Main Theme)
Rifti Beats
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (Kimetsu No Yaiba) - Gurenge (Main Theme)
LiSA
Final Fantasy X-2 - Tidus and Yuna’s Sky Theme
Takahito Eguchi & Noriko Matsueda
Overwatch - Busan (Dance Floor Theme)
Neal Acree & Blizzard Entertainment
Nintendoland: Takamaru’s Ninja Castle - Game Clear
Ryo Nagamatsu
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - Hoshi Yori Saki Ni Mitsukete Ageru (Ending Theme)
Hiroko Moriguchi