Jungle Score

 

 

Stardew Valley - Luau Festival

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

Tak & the Power of Juju - Pupanunu Village

Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen

 

Tak & the Power of Juju - Burial Grounds

Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen

 

Tak & the Power of Juju - Chicken Island

Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen

 

Tak & the Power of Juju - Chicken Shrine (Tlaloc)

Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen

 

Tak & The Guardians of Gross - The Spoiled Shrine (Battle 1)

Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave

 

Tak & The Guardians of Gross - The Spoiled Shrine (Battle 2)

Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave

 

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex - Bamboozled

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex - Jungle Rumble

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Tropico 3 - Track 13 (Locamente Enamorado)

Alex Torres y Su Orquesta

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Lost City (Ultimate Battle)

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Walleye Tumble Temple

Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota

 

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Piranha Creeper Cove

Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota

 

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Magma Road Marathon

Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Buccaneer

Alistair Lindsay

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Lush Canopy

Alistair Lindsay

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Heart Of The Forest

Alistair Lindsay

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Bubble House

Alistair Lindsay

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Bush Baby

Alistair Lindsay

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Tribal Wild

Alistair Lindsay

 

Mario Kart 8 - Thwomp Ruins

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

 

Mario Kart 8 - DK Jungle (3DS)

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

 

Mario Kart Wii - Mushroom Gorge

Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki

 

Mario Kart Wii - Yoshi Falls (DS)

Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki

 

Mario Kart Wii - DK’s Jungle Parkway (N64)

Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki

 

Mario Kart Wii - DK Mountain (GCN)

Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki

 

Just Dance - Day O (Banana Boat Song)

Harry Belafonte

 

Just Dance 2 - Jump in the Line

Harry Belafonte

 

Just Dance 2 - Dagomba

Sorcerer

 

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Dino Jungle

Tomoya Tomita

 

Tak & The Guardians of Gross - Main Menu

Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave

 

Tak & The Guardians of Gross - Rancid Rapids (Battle)

Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave

 

Tak & The Guardians of Gross - Tiki Shoot

Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave

 

New Super Mario Bros. Wii - World 5 Map (Forest)

Shiho Fujii, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Kenta Nagata

 

New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Forest

Shiho Fujii, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Kenta Nagata

 

Super Mario 3D World - Plessie

Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario 3D World - World 4

Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario 3D World - Piranha Creeper Creek

Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota

 

Super Mario 3D World - Sprawling Savanna

Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota

 

Viva Pinata: Party Animals - Crunch of the Caramel Apple!

Cedar Jones, Galvin Parker, George Stamatiadis, & Peter Wayne

 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout  -  Race Round (Season 5)

Daniel Hagström & Jukio Kallio

 

Just Dance 2 - Iko Iko

The African Band

 

Voodoo Vince - Vince Theme

Steve Kirk

 

Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull - Bruno

HeR Interactive

 

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Gumbo Groove

Joshua Mosley

 

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Bayou Story Time

Joshua Mosley

 

Left 4 Dead 2 - The Saints Will Never Come

Mike Morasky

 

Gangstar New Orleans - Sloppy Blues

Carl Vaudrin

 

Samba de Amigo - Mambo No. 5

Lou Bega

 

Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 - Band Music (New Orleans)

Activision & Neversoft

 

