Jungle Score
Stardew Valley - Luau Festival
Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)
Tak & the Power of Juju - Pupanunu Village
Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen
Tak & the Power of Juju - Burial Grounds
Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen
Tak & the Power of Juju - Chicken Island
Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen
Tak & the Power of Juju - Chicken Shrine (Tlaloc)
Johnny Greenan, Johnny O’Keefe, & David Owen
Tak & The Guardians of Gross - The Spoiled Shrine (Battle 1)
Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave
Tak & The Guardians of Gross - The Spoiled Shrine (Battle 2)
Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave
Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex - Bamboozled
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex - Jungle Rumble
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Tropico 3 - Track 13 (Locamente Enamorado)
Alex Torres y Su Orquesta
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Lost City (Ultimate Battle)
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Walleye Tumble Temple
Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Piranha Creeper Cove
Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Magma Road Marathon
Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Buccaneer
Alistair Lindsay
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Lush Canopy
Alistair Lindsay
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Heart Of The Forest
Alistair Lindsay
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Bubble House
Alistair Lindsay
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Bush Baby
Alistair Lindsay
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Tribal Wild
Alistair Lindsay
Mario Kart 8 - Thwomp Ruins
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Mario Kart 8 - DK Jungle (3DS)
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Mario Kart Wii - Mushroom Gorge
Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki
Mario Kart Wii - Yoshi Falls (DS)
Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki
Mario Kart Wii - DK’s Jungle Parkway (N64)
Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki
Mario Kart Wii - DK Mountain (GCN)
Ryo Nagamatsu & Asuka Hayazaki
Just Dance - Day O (Banana Boat Song)
Harry Belafonte
Just Dance 2 - Jump in the Line
Harry Belafonte
Just Dance 2 - Dagomba
Sorcerer
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Dino Jungle
Tomoya Tomita
Tak & The Guardians of Gross - Main Menu
Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave
Tak & The Guardians of Gross - Rancid Rapids (Battle)
Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave
Tak & The Guardians of Gross - Tiki Shoot
Matt Black, Todd Baker, & Edward Hargrave
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - World 5 Map (Forest)
Shiho Fujii, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Kenta Nagata
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Forest
Shiho Fujii, Ryo Nagamatsu, & Kenta Nagata
Super Mario 3D World - Plessie
Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario 3D World - World 4
Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario 3D World - Piranha Creeper Creek
Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota
Super Mario 3D World - Sprawling Savanna
Yasuaki Iwata, Toru Minegishi, Koji Kondo, & Mahito Yokota
Viva Pinata: Party Animals - Crunch of the Caramel Apple!
Cedar Jones, Galvin Parker, George Stamatiadis, & Peter Wayne
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Race Round (Season 5)
Daniel Hagström & Jukio Kallio
Just Dance 2 - Iko Iko
The African Band
Voodoo Vince - Vince Theme
Steve Kirk
Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull - Bruno
HeR Interactive
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Gumbo Groove
Joshua Mosley
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Bayou Story Time
Joshua Mosley
Left 4 Dead 2 - The Saints Will Never Come
Mike Morasky
Gangstar New Orleans - Sloppy Blues
Carl Vaudrin
Samba de Amigo - Mambo No. 5
Lou Bega
Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 - Band Music (New Orleans)
Activision & Neversoft