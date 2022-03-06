Side Scroll Score

House of the Wretched - Sally Face

Steve Gabry

 

Dark Things - Sally Face

Steve Gabry

 

Grown Up Talk - Fran Bow

Isak J Martinsson

 

Bedtime Story - Fran Bow

Isak J Martinsson

 

Super Mario Land - Super Mario Maker 2

Toru Minegishi

 

Underground Theme (Night Version) - Super Mario Maker 2

Toru Minegishi

 

Title Theme - The Legend of Zelda (NES)

Koji Kondo

 

Six’s Theme Part II - Little Nightmares

Tobias Lilja

 

Togetherness I - Little Nightmares 2

Tobias Lilja

 

The Man in the Hat - Little Nightmares 2

Tobias Lilja

 

Nightmare King - Hollow Knight (Grimm Troupe DLC)

Christopher Larkin

 

Lace - Silksong

Christopher Larkin

 

Submarine - INSIDE

Martin Stig Andersen and SØS Gunver Ryberg

 

Hunted and Alone - INSIDE

Marin Stig Andersen

 

Main Theme - Shovel Knight

Jake Kaufman

 

The Adventure Awaits (Map Screen) - Shovel Knight

Jake Kaufman

 

Prologue Intro Theme - Super Metroid

Kenji Yamamoto

 

Crateria: The Space Pirates Appear - Super Metroid

Kenji Yamamoto

 

Song of the Ancients (Devola) - Nier: Replicant

Keiichi Okabe

 

Yonah (Piano) - Nier: Replicant

Keiichi Okabe

 

Ku’s First Flight - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Gareth Coker

 

Escaping a Foul Presence - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Gareth Coker

 

Town Day Theme - Terraria

Scott Lloyd Shelly

 

Plantera - Terraria

Scott Lloyd Shelly

 

Moon Lord - Terraria

Scott Lloyd Shelly

 

Four Bits to the Left - Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Leon Riskin

 

Title - Night in the Woods

Alec Holowka

 

Die Anywhere Else - Night in the Woods

Alec Holowka

 

Bloody Tears - Castlevania: Dracula X

Metal Yuhki

 

Aquarius - Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

Sotaro Tojima

 

Mole Hole - Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Tomoya Tomita

 

Melody Town - Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Tomoya Tomita

 

Balloon Trip Breeze: Morning - Nintendo Land

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Junkyard King - My Friend Pedro

Navie D

 

Discrete - My Friend Pedro

Navie D

 

The Mechanical Dragon - Strider

Michael John Mollo

 

Grandmaster Meio - Strider

Michael John Mollo

 

Main Menu - Guacamelee

Rom Di Prisco Peter Chapman

 

Boss Theme - Guacamelee

Rom Di Prisco Peter Chapman

 

Neversong - Neversong

Thomas Brush

 

Loading Screen - Yoshi’s Wooly World

Kazumi Totaka

 

Across the Fluttering Dunes - Yoshi’s Wooly World

Kazumi Totaka

 

Sunset at Curtain Falls - Yoshi’s Wooly World

Kazumi Totaka

 

Coral Canyon - Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Gold Rush - Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Rush Hour - The Pedestrian

Logan Hayes

 

MVP - Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Leon Riskin

 

Main Theme - Trine 2

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Theive’s Guild - Trine 2

Art Pulkkinen

 

Kutaro - Puppeteer

Patrick Doyle

 

I’m Not Done With You Yet - Puppeteer

Patrick Doyle

 

Elder Kettle - Cuphead

Kristofer Maddigan

 

Carnival Kerfuffle - Cuphead

Kristofer Maddigan

