Side Scroll Score
House of the Wretched - Sally Face
Steve Gabry
Dark Things - Sally Face
Steve Gabry
Grown Up Talk - Fran Bow
Isak J Martinsson
Bedtime Story - Fran Bow
Isak J Martinsson
Super Mario Land - Super Mario Maker 2
Toru Minegishi
Underground Theme (Night Version) - Super Mario Maker 2
Toru Minegishi
Title Theme - The Legend of Zelda (NES)
Koji Kondo
Six’s Theme Part II - Little Nightmares
Tobias Lilja
Togetherness I - Little Nightmares 2
Tobias Lilja
The Man in the Hat - Little Nightmares 2
Tobias Lilja
Nightmare King - Hollow Knight (Grimm Troupe DLC)
Christopher Larkin
Lace - Silksong
Christopher Larkin
Submarine - INSIDE
Martin Stig Andersen and SØS Gunver Ryberg
Hunted and Alone - INSIDE
Marin Stig Andersen
Main Theme - Shovel Knight
Jake Kaufman
The Adventure Awaits (Map Screen) - Shovel Knight
Jake Kaufman
Prologue Intro Theme - Super Metroid
Kenji Yamamoto
Crateria: The Space Pirates Appear - Super Metroid
Kenji Yamamoto
Song of the Ancients (Devola) - Nier: Replicant
Keiichi Okabe
Yonah (Piano) - Nier: Replicant
Keiichi Okabe
Ku’s First Flight - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Gareth Coker
Escaping a Foul Presence - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Gareth Coker
Town Day Theme - Terraria
Scott Lloyd Shelly
Plantera - Terraria
Scott Lloyd Shelly
Moon Lord - Terraria
Scott Lloyd Shelly
Four Bits to the Left - Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator
Leon Riskin
Title - Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka
Die Anywhere Else - Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka
Bloody Tears - Castlevania: Dracula X
Metal Yuhki
Aquarius - Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
Sotaro Tojima
Mole Hole - Kirby’s Epic Yarn
Tomoya Tomita
Melody Town - Kirby’s Epic Yarn
Tomoya Tomita
Balloon Trip Breeze: Morning - Nintendo Land
Ryo Nagamatsu
Junkyard King - My Friend Pedro
Navie D
Discrete - My Friend Pedro
Navie D
The Mechanical Dragon - Strider
Michael John Mollo
Grandmaster Meio - Strider
Michael John Mollo
Main Menu - Guacamelee
Rom Di Prisco Peter Chapman
Boss Theme - Guacamelee
Rom Di Prisco Peter Chapman
Neversong - Neversong
Thomas Brush
Loading Screen - Yoshi’s Wooly World
Kazumi Totaka
Across the Fluttering Dunes - Yoshi’s Wooly World
Kazumi Totaka
Sunset at Curtain Falls - Yoshi’s Wooly World
Kazumi Totaka
Coral Canyon - Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Gold Rush - Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Rush Hour - The Pedestrian
Logan Hayes
MVP - Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
Leon Riskin
Main Theme - Trine 2
Ari Pulkkinen
Theive’s Guild - Trine 2
Art Pulkkinen
Kutaro - Puppeteer
Patrick Doyle
I’m Not Done With You Yet - Puppeteer
Patrick Doyle
Elder Kettle - Cuphead
Kristofer Maddigan
Carnival Kerfuffle - Cuphead
Kristofer Maddigan