Fundraiser Score
Super Mario Galaxy - Comet Observatory
Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo
Super Mario Galaxy - Star Festival
Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo
Paper Mario: The Origami King - Big Sho’ Theater
Hiroki Morishita, Fumihiro Isobe, Yoshiaki Kimura, Shoh Murakami, & Yoshito Sekigawa
Hellcat [NCS Release]
Desmeon & NoCopyrightSounds
Super Monkey Ball - Jungle Island
Hidenori Shoji, Sakae Osumi, & Haruyoshi Tomita
Super Monkey Ball 2 - Jungle
Hidenori Shoji & Ryuji Iuchi
Wii Sports - Tennis (Select Position)
Kazumi Totaka
Planet Coaster - Sink Cat
Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen
Planet Zoo - Parkie’s Pieces
Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen
The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time - Windmill Hut
Koji Kondo
Castlevania Symphony Of The Night - Dance Of Gold
Michiru Yamane
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Yoshi Star Galaxy
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu
Zoo Tycoon 2 - Endangered Species Theme
George Valavanis & Blue Fang Games
Chrono Trigger - Guardia Millenial Fair
Yasunori Mitsuda & Nobuo Uematsu
Cuphead - Funfair Fever
Kristofer Maddigan
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Minecart Ride
Shiho Fujii, Hajime Wakaii, Mahito Yokota, & Takeshi Hama
Splatoon - Quick Start
Toru Minegishi & Shiho Fujii
Splatoon - Tentacular Cirucs
Turquoise Octoer
Stardew Valley - Sam’s Band
Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)
Yakuza 0 - We’re Long Hua Expedition
Hidenori Shoji
Tropico 6 - Para La Vida
Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media, & Dynamedion
Tropico 6 - Friday Fiesta
Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media, & Dynamedion
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Rock Like A Dude
Alistair Lindsay
Paper Mario: The Origami King - Swan Lake (Punk Remix)
Hiroki Morishita, Fumihiro Isobe, Yoshiaki Kimura, Shoh Murakami, & Yoshito Sekigawa
Halo - Rock Anthem For Saving The World
Martin O’Donnell & Michael Salvatori
Crypt Of The Necrodancer - Metalmancy
Danny Baranowsky
Minecraft - Pigstep
Lena Raine & C418
Katamari Damacy - Katamari On The Rocks (IA & Hatsune Miku EDM Remix)
Yū Miyake, Asuka Sakai, dj-Jo
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz - Monkey Baseball Menu Remix
Yasushi Asada
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Galaxy Trooper
Alistair Lindsay
The Movies - Soundtrack #6: Acid Bass
Daniel Pemberton
Final Fantasy VII - Crazy Motorcycle
Nobuo Uematsu
Ridge Racer Reveloution - Select A Car
Hiroshi Okubo
Ridge Racer Reveloution - Level Complete
Hiroshi Okubo
Sonic Heroes - Bingo Highway
Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, Hideaki Kobayashi, Naofumi Hataya, Fumie Kumatani, Mariko Nanba, & Keiichi Sugiyama
Touhou 5 Lotus Land Story - Bad Apple!! (Violin Cover)
Touhou Project [東方], Team Shanghai Alice, & kiome inu
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Beat Block Galaxy
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu
Ridge Racer Reveloution - Lords Of Techno
Hiroshi Okubo
Galaga - Theme (Dubstep)
Nobuyuki Ohnogi & Michael Lazzaro
Mario Kart DS - Rainbow Road
Shinobu Nagata
Hades - Last Words
Darren Korb
Hotline Miami - Crystals
Jonatan Söderström, Dennis Wedin, & |M|O|O|N|
Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney - Pressing Pursuit (Cornered)
Noriuki Iwadare
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 - Angel Island
Brad Buxer & Michael Jackson
Planet Zoo - Ursidae Joy
Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen
Wii Sports - Tennis (Results)
Kazumi Totaka