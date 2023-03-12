Fundraiser Score

 

 

 

Super Mario Galaxy - Comet Observatory

Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo

 

Super Mario Galaxy - Star Festival

Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo

 

Paper Mario: The Origami King - Big Sho’ Theater

Hiroki Morishita, Fumihiro Isobe, Yoshiaki Kimura, Shoh Murakami, & Yoshito Sekigawa

 

Hellcat [NCS Release]

Desmeon & NoCopyrightSounds

 

Super Monkey Ball - Jungle Island

Hidenori Shoji, Sakae Osumi, & Haruyoshi Tomita

 

Super Monkey Ball 2 - Jungle

Hidenori Shoji & Ryuji Iuchi

 

Wii Sports - Tennis (Select Position)

Kazumi Totaka

 

Planet Coaster - Sink Cat

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Planet Zoo - Parkie’s Pieces

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time - Windmill Hut

Koji Kondo

 

Castlevania Symphony Of The Night - Dance Of Gold

Michiru Yamane

 

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Yoshi Star Galaxy

Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Zoo Tycoon 2 - Endangered Species Theme

George Valavanis & Blue Fang Games

 

Chrono Trigger - Guardia Millenial Fair

Yasunori Mitsuda & Nobuo Uematsu

 

Cuphead - Funfair Fever

Kristofer Maddigan

 

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Minecart Ride

Shiho Fujii, Hajime Wakaii, Mahito Yokota, & Takeshi Hama

 

Splatoon - Quick Start

Toru Minegishi & Shiho Fujii

 

Splatoon - Tentacular Cirucs

Turquoise Octoer

 

Stardew Valley - Sam’s Band

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

Yakuza 0 - We’re Long Hua Expedition

Hidenori Shoji

 

Tropico 6 - Para La Vida

Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media, & Dynamedion

 

Tropico 6 - Friday Fiesta

Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media, & Dynamedion

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Rock Like A Dude

Alistair Lindsay

 

Paper Mario: The Origami King - Swan Lake (Punk Remix)

Hiroki Morishita, Fumihiro Isobe, Yoshiaki Kimura, Shoh Murakami, & Yoshito Sekigawa

 

Halo - Rock Anthem For Saving The World

Martin O’Donnell & Michael Salvatori

 

Crypt Of The Necrodancer - Metalmancy

Danny Baranowsky

 

Minecraft - Pigstep

Lena Raine & C418

 

Katamari Damacy - Katamari On The Rocks (IA & Hatsune Miku EDM Remix)

Yū Miyake, Asuka Sakai, dj-Jo

 

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz - Monkey Baseball Menu Remix

Yasushi Asada

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Galaxy Trooper

Alistair Lindsay

 

The Movies - Soundtrack #6: Acid Bass

Daniel Pemberton

 

Final Fantasy VII - Crazy Motorcycle

Nobuo Uematsu

 

Ridge Racer Reveloution - Select A Car

Hiroshi Okubo

 

Ridge Racer Reveloution - Level Complete

Hiroshi Okubo

 

Sonic Heroes - Bingo Highway

Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, Hideaki Kobayashi, Naofumi Hataya, Fumie Kumatani, Mariko Nanba, & Keiichi Sugiyama

 

Touhou 5 Lotus Land Story - Bad Apple!! (Violin Cover)

Touhou Project [東方], Team Shanghai Alice, & kiome inu

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Beat Block Galaxy

Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Ridge Racer Reveloution - Lords Of Techno

Hiroshi Okubo

 

Galaga - Theme (Dubstep)

Nobuyuki Ohnogi & Michael Lazzaro

 

Mario Kart DS - Rainbow Road

Shinobu Nagata

 

Hades - Last Words

Darren Korb

 

Hotline Miami - Crystals

Jonatan Söderström, Dennis Wedin, & |M|O|O|N|

 

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney - Pressing Pursuit (Cornered)

Noriuki Iwadare

 

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 - Angel Island

Brad Buxer & Michael Jackson

 

Planet Zoo - Ursidae Joy

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Wii Sports - Tennis (Results)

Kazumi Totaka

 

