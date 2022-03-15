Spring Break Score
Splatoon - Splatfest Opening
Toru Minegishi
Splatoon 2 - Ink Another Day
Toru Minegishi
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Surf Shack
Alistair Lindsay
Peggle Deluxe - Peggle Beat 3
Guy Whitmore, PopCap & EA
Super Mario Sunshine - Delfino Plaza (Remix)
Koji Kondo & Shinobu Nagata (Qumu)
Sky - Lighting the Way
Vincent Diamante
Sky - An Invitation
Vincent Diamante
Stardew Valley - Spring (The Valley Comes Alive)
Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)
Mario Kart 8 - Toad Harbor
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Mario Kart 8 - Animal Crossing (Spring)
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Sky - Exhale
Vincent Diamante
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Ordon Village
Toru Minegishi
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Lake Hylia
Toru Minegishi
Surviving Mars - Nobody Gets The Music (Quantum Sonics)
Tokyo Dreaming
Tropico 3 - Track 12 (Gallina Vieja)
Alex Torres y Su Orquesta
Mario Kart 8 - Water Park
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata
Story of Seasons - Spring Theme
Yasuhiro Wada
Story of Seasons - Spring at Night
Yasuhiro Wada
Super Mario Sunshine - Bianco Hills
Koji Kondo & Shinobu Nagata
It Takes Two - Hopscotch
Gustaf Grefberg
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - The Blessing of the Goddess Theme
Takeshi Hama, Mojito Yokota & Hajime Wakai
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Skyloft Theme
Takeshi Hama, Mojito Yokota & Hajime Wakai
Kingdom Hearts - Wonderland
Yoko Shimomura
Kingdom Hearts - Winnie The Pooh
Yoko Shimomura
Kingdom Hearts - Lazy Afternoons
Yoko Shimomura
Tropico 3 - Track 1 (Serenade)
Rachelle Garniez
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Big Wave Beach (First Wave)
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Modern Day (Final Wave)
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Rock Band 4 - Freaks
Surf Curse
Surviving Mars - The Gate (Quantum Sonic)
Tokyo Dreaming
Surviving Mars - Perfect Wave (Free Earth Radio)
Celestial Minds
Rocksmith - Surfin’ Safari
The Beach Boys
Rocksmith 2014 - Wipe Out
The Surfaris
Katamari Damacy - You Are Smart
Yu Miyake & Asuka Sakai
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Bros
Wolf Alice
Rock Band 4 - Cake By The Ocean
DNCE
Just Dance Unlimited - No Roots
Alice Merton
Just Dance 2019 - Just Got Paid
Sigala, Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor, and French Montana
NBA2K14 - Can’t Hold Us
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (Feat. Ray Dalton)
Just Dance Unlimited - Light It Up
Major Lazer (Feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG)
Just Dance 2021 - My Way
Calvin Harris
Beat Saber - Telephone
Lady Gaga & Beyonce
Angry Birds - Go Green, Get Lucky
Ari Pulkkinen
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - More Bounce to the Ounce
Zapp & Roger