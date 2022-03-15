Spring Break Score

 

Splatoon - Splatfest Opening

Toru Minegishi

 

Splatoon 2 - Ink Another Day

Toru Minegishi

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Surf Shack

Alistair Lindsay

 

Peggle Deluxe - Peggle Beat 3

Guy Whitmore, PopCap & EA

 

Super Mario Sunshine - Delfino Plaza (Remix)

Koji Kondo & Shinobu Nagata (Qumu)

 

Sky - Lighting the Way

Vincent Diamante

 

Sky - An Invitation

Vincent Diamante

 

Stardew Valley - Spring (The Valley Comes Alive)

Eric Barone (ConcernedApe)

 

Mario Kart 8 - Toad Harbor

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

 

Mario Kart 8 - Animal Crossing (Spring)

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

 

Sky - Exhale

Vincent Diamante

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Ordon Village

Toru Minegishi

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Lake Hylia

Toru Minegishi

 

Surviving Mars - Nobody Gets The Music (Quantum Sonics)

Tokyo Dreaming

 

Tropico 3 - Track 12 (Gallina Vieja)

Alex Torres y Su Orquesta

 

Mario Kart 8 - Water Park

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata

 

Story of Seasons - Spring Theme

Yasuhiro Wada

 

Story of Seasons - Spring at Night

Yasuhiro Wada

 

Super Mario Sunshine - Bianco Hills

Koji Kondo & Shinobu Nagata

 

It Takes Two - Hopscotch

Gustaf Grefberg

 

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - The Blessing of the Goddess Theme

Takeshi Hama, Mojito Yokota & Hajime Wakai

 

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Skyloft Theme

Takeshi Hama, Mojito Yokota & Hajime Wakai

 

Kingdom Hearts - Wonderland

Yoko Shimomura

 

Kingdom Hearts - Winnie The Pooh

Yoko Shimomura

 

Kingdom Hearts - Lazy Afternoons

Yoko Shimomura

 

Tropico 3 - Track 1 (Serenade)

Rachelle Garniez

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Big Wave Beach (First Wave)

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Modern Day (Final Wave)

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Rock Band 4 - Freaks

Surf Curse

 

Surviving Mars - The Gate (Quantum Sonic)

Tokyo Dreaming

 

Surviving Mars - Perfect Wave (Free Earth Radio)

Celestial Minds

 

Rocksmith - Surfin’ Safari

The Beach Boys

 

Rocksmith 2014 - Wipe Out

The Surfaris

 

Katamari Damacy - You Are Smart

Yu Miyake & Asuka Sakai

 

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Bros

Wolf Alice

 

Rock Band 4 - Cake By The Ocean

DNCE

 

Just Dance Unlimited - No Roots

Alice Merton

 

Just Dance 2019 - Just Got Paid

Sigala, Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor, and French Montana

 

NBA2K14 - Can’t Hold Us

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (Feat. Ray Dalton)

 

Just Dance Unlimited - Light It Up

Major Lazer (Feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG)

 

Just Dance 2021 - My Way

Calvin Harris

 

Beat Saber - Telephone

Lady Gaga & Beyonce

 

Angry Birds - Go Green, Get Lucky

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - More Bounce to the Ounce

Zapp & Roger

 

