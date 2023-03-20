Celtic Score

 

 

 

An Adventure Begins

Ethereal Life Records

 

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - The Fields of Ard Skellig

Marcin Przybłowicz

 

Wii Sports - Course Intro (Golf)

Kazumi Totaka

 

Planet Zoo - Pangolin Waltz

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Angry Birds: Seasons - Go Green, Get Lucky

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Moo Moo Meadows (Wii)

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata

 

Saints Row 2 - Emerald Jig

Ian Clarke & Volition

 

Pokemon Sword And Shield - Wild Area (Version 2)

Minako Adachi

 

Princess Connect! Re: Dive - 高みを目指して

Kohei Tanaka

 

Fire Emblem Fates - Dusk Falls

Hiroki Morishita, Takeru Kanazaki, Yasuhisa Baba, Rei Kondoh, Masato Kouda

 

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails In The Sky (Sora No Kiseki) - Rock On The Road

Wataru Ishibashi

 

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Torigoth

ACE, Kenji Hiramatsu, Manami Kiyota, and Yasunori Mitsuda. 

 

The Legend Of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes - Galerie Miiverse

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

The Legend Of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes - Salle Des Coffres Aux Tresors

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Pokemon: Mystery Dungeon (Blue Rescue Team) - Pokemon Square

Arata Liyoshi

 

Pokemon: Mystery Dungeon (Gates To Infinity) - Stony Cave

Arata Liyoshi

 

Wii Sports Resort - Airship 2

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Kirby Star Allies - Chop Champs

Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa, Yuuta Ogasawara

 

Final Fantasy VIII - Concert Irish Jig (Unreleased Track)

Nobuo Uematsu & Square Enix

 

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time - The Market Pub (Remix)

Koji Kondo & Tweex Music

 

Donkey Kong Country 2 - Jib Jig

David Wise & Kassil

 

Planet Coaster - Pirate Band Theme

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Jetpack Joyride - St. Patrick’s Day Event Music

Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios

 

Kirby Star Allies - Let’s Make A Log House

Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa, Yuuta Ogasawara

 

The Legend Of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes - Treasure Room

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

World Of Warcraft - Thunderbrew (Taverns Of Azeroth)

David Arkenstone, Jason Hayes, & Blizzard

 

Club Penguin - Patrick’s Jig (St. Patrick’s Day Theme)

Screenhog

 

Disney Infinity 3.0 - The Scottish Highland

James Dooley, Kevin Manthei & Disney Interactive Studios

 

Final Fantasy IV - Palom And Porom (Celtic Moon)

Nobuo Uematsu

 

The Witcher [Saga] - Medley

Ian Fontova, Paweł Błaszczak, Adam Skorupa, Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, Mikolai Stroinski, Marcin Przybyłowicz, Percival Schuttenbach

 

Pokemon: Super Mystery Dungeon - Fire Island Volcano

Keisuke Ito, Yasuhiro Kawagoe, Noriko Murakami

 

Suikoden - Rock Rockland (Celtic)

Konami & Yoshitaka Murayama

 

Super Mario Odyssey - Shiveria Town (Celtic-Rock Cover)

Ro Panuganti, MaesterTed, Koji Kondo, Shiho Fujii & Naoto Kubo

 

The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Deku Palace Celtic Party (Celtic Cover)

Koji Kondo & Tim De Man

 

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - Veggieville (Celtic Punk Cover)

Jonas Bombeke, James Currier, & Ryan Borbone

 

Halo - Theme (Irish Folk Version)

Martin O’Donnell, Michael Salvatori, & Colm McGuinness Music

 

Final Fantasy IV - Welcome To Our Town (Celtic Moon)

Nobuo Uematsu

 

Brave (Game) - Touch The Sky

Philippe Charron, Patrick Doyle, Julie Fowlis, Disney Interactive Studios, & Pixar Animation Studios

 

The Bard’s Tale - Beer, Beer, Beer!

Lawrence Hollad & Ged Grimes

 

Clan O’Conall - Ending Song (Credits)

Adam Gubman & Moonwalk Audio

 

 

Happy St. Patrick's Day From The Folks At High Score! 

