The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - The Fields of Ard Skellig
Marcin Przybłowicz
Wii Sports - Course Intro (Golf)
Kazumi Totaka
Planet Zoo - Pangolin Waltz
Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen
Angry Birds: Seasons - Go Green, Get Lucky
Ari Pulkkinen
Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Moo Moo Meadows (Wii)
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata
Saints Row 2 - Emerald Jig
Ian Clarke & Volition
Pokemon Sword And Shield - Wild Area (Version 2)
Minako Adachi
Princess Connect! Re: Dive - 高みを目指して
Kohei Tanaka
Fire Emblem Fates - Dusk Falls
Hiroki Morishita, Takeru Kanazaki, Yasuhisa Baba, Rei Kondoh, Masato Kouda
The Legend Of Heroes: Trails In The Sky (Sora No Kiseki) - Rock On The Road
Wataru Ishibashi
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Torigoth
ACE, Kenji Hiramatsu, Manami Kiyota, and Yasunori Mitsuda.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes - Galerie Miiverse
Ryo Nagamatsu
The Legend Of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes - Salle Des Coffres Aux Tresors
Ryo Nagamatsu
Pokemon: Mystery Dungeon (Blue Rescue Team) - Pokemon Square
Arata Liyoshi
Pokemon: Mystery Dungeon (Gates To Infinity) - Stony Cave
Arata Liyoshi
Wii Sports Resort - Airship 2
Ryo Nagamatsu
Kirby Star Allies - Chop Champs
Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa, Yuuta Ogasawara
Final Fantasy VIII - Concert Irish Jig (Unreleased Track)
Nobuo Uematsu & Square Enix
The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time - The Market Pub (Remix)
Koji Kondo & Tweex Music
Donkey Kong Country 2 - Jib Jig
David Wise & Kassil
Planet Coaster - Pirate Band Theme
Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen
Jetpack Joyride - St. Patrick’s Day Event Music
Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios
Kirby Star Allies - Let’s Make A Log House
Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa, Yuuta Ogasawara
The Legend Of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes - Treasure Room
Ryo Nagamatsu
World Of Warcraft - Thunderbrew (Taverns Of Azeroth)
David Arkenstone, Jason Hayes, & Blizzard
Club Penguin - Patrick’s Jig (St. Patrick’s Day Theme)
Screenhog
Disney Infinity 3.0 - The Scottish Highland
James Dooley, Kevin Manthei & Disney Interactive Studios
Final Fantasy IV - Palom And Porom (Celtic Moon)
Nobuo Uematsu
The Witcher [Saga] - Medley
Ian Fontova, Paweł Błaszczak, Adam Skorupa, Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, Mikolai Stroinski, Marcin Przybyłowicz, Percival Schuttenbach
Pokemon: Super Mystery Dungeon - Fire Island Volcano
Keisuke Ito, Yasuhiro Kawagoe, Noriko Murakami
Suikoden - Rock Rockland (Celtic)
Konami & Yoshitaka Murayama
Super Mario Odyssey - Shiveria Town (Celtic-Rock Cover)
Ro Panuganti, MaesterTed, Koji Kondo, Shiho Fujii & Naoto Kubo
The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Deku Palace Celtic Party (Celtic Cover)
Koji Kondo & Tim De Man
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - Veggieville (Celtic Punk Cover)
Jonas Bombeke, James Currier, & Ryan Borbone
Halo - Theme (Irish Folk Version)
Martin O’Donnell, Michael Salvatori, & Colm McGuinness Music
Final Fantasy IV - Welcome To Our Town (Celtic Moon)
Nobuo Uematsu
Brave (Game) - Touch The Sky
Philippe Charron, Patrick Doyle, Julie Fowlis, Disney Interactive Studios, & Pixar Animation Studios
The Bard’s Tale - Beer, Beer, Beer!
Lawrence Hollad & Ged Grimes
Clan O’Conall - Ending Song (Credits)
Adam Gubman & Moonwalk Audio
