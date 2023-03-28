First-Person Shooter Score
Duck Hunt - Main Theme
Hirokazu Tanaka
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege - Clockwork
Ben Frost & Paul Haslinger
Link’s Crossbow Training - Course Select
Kenta Nagata, Shigeru Miyamoto, Eiji Aonuma, & Takashi Tezuka
Saints Row IV - Polyhymnia (Dubstep Gun Theme 1)
Scout McMillan
Call Of Duty 2 - Menu Theme
Graeme Revell
Duke Nukem 3D - Theme Song
Bobby Prince & Lee Jackson
Doom II - Between Levels
Bobby Prince
Krunker - Marketplace
Yendis Entertainment
Call Of Duty 2 - Death
Graeme Revell
Mafia 2 - Main Theme
Matus Siroky & Adam Kuruc
Mafia 3 - New Bordeaux Theme
Jesse Harlin & Jim Bonney
Bioshock - Dancers On A String
Garry Schyman
Call Of Duty - Pathfinder
Michael Giacchino
Call Of Duty - Red Square
Michael Giacchino
Call Of Duty 2 - British Decoytrenches
Graeme Revell
Red Dead Redemption - Main Theme
Woody Jackson
Red Dead Redemption - The Shootist
Woody Jackson
Bioshock - The Ocean On His Shoulders
Garry Schyman
Dead Space - The Cost Of Living Is On The Rise
Jason Graves
Dead Space 2 - Administering Control
Jason Graves
Call Of Duty 2 - Downtown Sniper Soviet Tension
Graeme Revell
Red Dead Redemption - Muertos Rojos (The Gunslinger’s Lament)
Woody Jackson
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege - Focused Force
Ben Frost & Paul Haslinger
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege - White Mask
Ben Frost & Paul Haslinger
Cyberpunk 2077 - To Hell And Back
Marcin Przybłowicz, Paul Leonard-Morgan, & P.T. Adamczyk
Cyberpunk 2077 - Wushu Dolls
Marcin Przybłowicz, Paul Leonard-Morgan, & P.T. Adamczyk
Titanfall - First To Fall
Stephen Barton
Titanfall - Assault On The Sentinel
Stephen Barton
Cyberpunk 2077 - V
Marcin Przybłowicz, Paul Leonard-Morgan, & P.T. Adamczyk
Call Of Duty - Main Theme
Michael Giacchino
Let’s Go Jungle!: Lost On The Island Of Spice - Mosquito Attack
Takenobu Mitsuyoshi
Let’s Go Jungle!: Lost On The Island Of Spice - Action Sequence
Takenobu Mitsuyoshi
Saints Row: IV - Saints Row (The Remix)
Malcolm Kirby Jr.
Saints Row: The Third - Main Menu
Malcolm Kirby Jr.
Doom - At Doom’s Gate
Bobby Prince
Doom - Kitchen Ace (And Taking Names)
Bobby Prince
Doom - Deep Into The Code
Bobby Prince
Duke Nukem - Main Theme
Megadeth
Call Of Duty 2 - Ridge Crusader Victory
Graeme Revell
Call Of Duty 2 - Decoytown Victory
Graeme Revell
Call Of Suty 2 - Duhoc Assault Victory
Graeme Revell
Apex Legends - You Are The Jumpmaster
Stephen Barton
Call Of Duty: Black Ops - Fortunate Son
Credence Clearwater Revival