First-Person Shooter Score

 

 

Duck Hunt - Main Theme

Hirokazu Tanaka

 

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege - Clockwork

Ben Frost & Paul Haslinger

 

Link’s Crossbow Training - Course Select

Kenta Nagata, Shigeru Miyamoto, Eiji Aonuma, & Takashi Tezuka

 

Saints Row IV - Polyhymnia (Dubstep Gun Theme 1)

Scout McMillan

 

Call Of Duty 2 - Menu Theme

Graeme Revell

 

Duke Nukem 3D - Theme Song

Bobby Prince & Lee Jackson

 

Doom II - Between Levels

Bobby Prince

 

Krunker - Marketplace

Yendis Entertainment

 

Call Of Duty 2 - Death

Graeme Revell

 

Mafia 2 - Main Theme

Matus Siroky & Adam Kuruc

 

Mafia 3 - New Bordeaux Theme

Jesse Harlin & Jim Bonney

 

Bioshock - Dancers On A String

Garry Schyman

 

Call Of Duty - Pathfinder

Michael Giacchino

 

Call Of Duty - Red Square

Michael Giacchino

 

Call Of Duty 2 - British Decoytrenches

Graeme Revell

 

Red Dead Redemption - Main Theme

Woody Jackson

 

Red Dead Redemption - The Shootist

Woody Jackson

 

Bioshock - The Ocean On His Shoulders

Garry Schyman

 

Dead Space - The Cost Of Living Is On The Rise

Jason Graves

 

Dead Space 2 - Administering Control

Jason Graves

 

Call Of Duty 2 - Downtown Sniper Soviet Tension

Graeme Revell

 

Red Dead Redemption - Muertos Rojos (The Gunslinger’s Lament)

Woody Jackson

 

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege - Focused Force

Ben Frost & Paul Haslinger

 

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege - White Mask

Ben Frost & Paul Haslinger

 

Cyberpunk 2077 - To Hell And Back

Marcin Przybłowicz, Paul Leonard-Morgan, & P.T. Adamczyk

 

Cyberpunk 2077 - Wushu Dolls

Marcin Przybłowicz, Paul Leonard-Morgan, & P.T. Adamczyk

 

Titanfall - First To Fall

Stephen Barton

 

Titanfall - Assault On The Sentinel

Stephen Barton

 

Cyberpunk 2077 - V

Marcin Przybłowicz, Paul Leonard-Morgan, & P.T. Adamczyk

 

Call Of Duty - Main Theme

Michael Giacchino

 

Let’s Go Jungle!: Lost On The Island Of Spice - Mosquito Attack

Takenobu Mitsuyoshi

 

Let’s Go Jungle!: Lost On The Island Of Spice - Action Sequence

Takenobu Mitsuyoshi

 

Saints Row: IV - Saints Row (The Remix)

Malcolm Kirby Jr.

 

Saints Row: The Third - Main Menu

Malcolm Kirby Jr.

 

Doom - At Doom’s Gate

Bobby Prince

 

Doom - Kitchen Ace (And Taking Names)

Bobby Prince

 

Doom - Deep Into The Code

Bobby Prince

 

Duke Nukem - Main Theme

Megadeth

 

Call Of Duty 2 - Ridge Crusader Victory

Graeme Revell

 

Call Of Duty 2 - Decoytown Victory

Graeme Revell

 

Call Of Suty 2 - Duhoc Assault Victory

Graeme Revell

 

Apex Legends - You Are The Jumpmaster

Stephen Barton

 

Call Of Duty: Black Ops - Fortunate Son

Credence Clearwater Revival

 

