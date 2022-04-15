Buku Score

 

 

Geometry Dash - Menu Theme

RobTop Games (Robert Topala)

 

Clash Royale - Menu A

Barton F. Graf

 

Clash Royale - Menu Theme (Remix)

Barton F. Graf (HappyRougeYT)

 

Just Dance 3 - Apache

Sugarhill Gang

 

Dance Dance Revolution: Universe 2 - The Safety Dance

Men Without Hats

 

Rock Band 4 - Good Vibrations

Beach Boys

 

Football Manager 2021 - Death Bed

Powfu feat. beabadoobee

 

Football Manager 2021 - Borderline

Tame Impala

 

Katamari Damacy - Wanda Wanda

Yu Miyake

 

Rocksmith 2014 - Paradise

Coldplay

 

Beat Saber - Radioactive 

Imagine Dragons

 

Beat Saber - Crab Rave

Noisestorm

 

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Lost Woods

Koji Kondo

 

Geometry Dash - Base After Base

DJVI

 

Geometry Dash - Can’t Let Go

DJVI

 

Geometry Dash - Time Machine

Waterflame

 

Dance Central 2 - Grenade

Bruno Mars

 

Dance Central 2 - Rude Boy

Rihanna

 

Just Dance 2015 - Bad Romance

Lady Gaga

 

Sing Party - You Got the Love

Florence + The Machine

 

Forza Horizon 5 - Hello Hello Hello

Remi Wolf

 

Just Dance Unlimited - How Deep Is Your Love

Calvin Harris & Disciples

 

Dance Central 2 - Whip My Hair

Willow Smith

 

Dance Central 3 - Like a G6

Far East Movement

 

Guitar Hero III - Suck My Kiss

Red Hot Chili Peppers

 

Guitar Hero III - Lay Down

Priestess

 

Guitar Hero III - The Seeker

The Who

 

Guitar Hero III - Bulls On Parade

Rage Against The Machine

 

Guitar Hero III - Sabotage

Beastie Boys

 

Rocksmith - Take Me Out

Franz Ferdinand

 

Rocksmith 2014 - American Idiot

Green Day

 

Just Dance 4 - Rock N’ Roll

Skrillex

 

DJ Hero - Da Funk

Daft Punk

 

Def Jam Rapstar - Stronger

Kanye West

 

Just Dance 4 - Love You Like A Love Song

Selena Gomez

 

Just Dance 4 - Mr. Saxobeat

Alexandra Stan

 

Just Dance Unlimited - Never Gonna Give You Up

Rick Astley

 

