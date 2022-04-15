Buku Score
Geometry Dash - Menu Theme
RobTop Games (Robert Topala)
Clash Royale - Menu A
Barton F. Graf
Clash Royale - Menu Theme (Remix)
Barton F. Graf (HappyRougeYT)
Just Dance 3 - Apache
Sugarhill Gang
Dance Dance Revolution: Universe 2 - The Safety Dance
Men Without Hats
Rock Band 4 - Good Vibrations
Beach Boys
Football Manager 2021 - Death Bed
Powfu feat. beabadoobee
Football Manager 2021 - Borderline
Tame Impala
Katamari Damacy - Wanda Wanda
Yu Miyake
Rocksmith 2014 - Paradise
Coldplay
Beat Saber - Radioactive
Imagine Dragons
Beat Saber - Crab Rave
Noisestorm
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Lost Woods
Koji Kondo
Geometry Dash - Base After Base
DJVI
Geometry Dash - Can’t Let Go
DJVI
Geometry Dash - Time Machine
Waterflame
Dance Central 2 - Grenade
Bruno Mars
Dance Central 2 - Rude Boy
Rihanna
Just Dance 2015 - Bad Romance
Lady Gaga
Sing Party - You Got the Love
Florence + The Machine
Forza Horizon 5 - Hello Hello Hello
Remi Wolf
Just Dance Unlimited - How Deep Is Your Love
Calvin Harris & Disciples
Dance Central 2 - Whip My Hair
Willow Smith
Dance Central 3 - Like a G6
Far East Movement
Guitar Hero III - Suck My Kiss
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Guitar Hero III - Lay Down
Priestess
Guitar Hero III - The Seeker
The Who
Guitar Hero III - Bulls On Parade
Rage Against The Machine
Guitar Hero III - Sabotage
Beastie Boys
Rocksmith - Take Me Out
Franz Ferdinand
Rocksmith 2014 - American Idiot
Green Day
Just Dance 4 - Rock N’ Roll
Skrillex
DJ Hero - Da Funk
Daft Punk
Def Jam Rapstar - Stronger
Kanye West
Just Dance 4 - Love You Like A Love Song
Selena Gomez
Just Dance 4 - Mr. Saxobeat
Alexandra Stan
Just Dance Unlimited - Never Gonna Give You Up
Rick Astley