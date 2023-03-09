Celebrate [8 Bit Tribute to Kool & The Gang]

8 Bit Universe

 

Overworld Theme - Legend of Zelda (NES)

Koji Kondo

 

Fanfare 1 - Chrono Trigger

Yasunori Mitsuda

 

Daisy Circuit (Future Funk Remix) - Mario Kart Wii

Naz3nt

 

Overworld Theme - Super Mario Bros (NES)

Koji Kondo

 

Ending Theme Requiem - Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (NES)

Kenichi Matsubara

 

Victory Fanfare - Final Fantasy VII

Nobuo Uematsu

 

Victory Tune - Cuphead

Kristofer Maddigan

 

Boss Battle - Mega Man 2 (NES)

Takashi Tateishi

 

Title Theme - Super Mario 64

Koji Kondo

 

Beautiful Hyrule (Epilouge) - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Koji Kondo

 

HighScore Theme - Tetris (NES)

Hirokazu Tanaka

 

Final Zone - Sonic the Hedgehog

Masato Nakamura

 

Ryu Theme - Super Street Fighter II

Yoko Shimomura

 

Main Theme 1 - Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Norihiko Hibino

 

First Main Theme - Nintendo Land

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Ending Theme - Kirby's Adventure (NES)

Hirokazu Ando

 

Theme - Batman (NES)

Naoki Kodaka

 

Epilogue - Chrono Trigger

Yasunori Mitsuda

 

Finale (Credits) - Super Metroid

Kenji Yamamoto

 

Electric Feel - MGMT (8bit)

RubenEditIT

 

Remember The Time - Michael Jackson: The Experience

Michael Jackson

 

Main Theme 2 - Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Norihiko Hibino

 

Festival of Servants - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Michiru Yamane 

 

A Boss Approaches - Super Mario 3D World

Mahito Yokota

 

Victory Theme - Splatoon

Toru Minegishi

 

Two Princes - Lego Rock Band

Spin Doctors

 

Video Killed the Radio Star - Just Dance 3

The Buggles

 

Results - Persona 4

Shoji Meguro

 

Mute City - Mario Kart 8

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Tidal Rush - Splatoon 2

Toru Minegishi

 

Final Fall - Fall Guys

Jukio Kallio

 

Electrodrome - Mario Kart 8

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Powerful Mario - Super Mario 64

Koji Kondo

 

Power of the Gods - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Koji Kondo

 

