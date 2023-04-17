Spring Score
Sailing on the Wind - Flower
Vincent Diamante
Ambient Birds - RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
Alistair Lindsay
Title Theme - Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Manaka Kataoka
Egg, Inc. Theme - Egg Inc.
Auxbrain Inc
Lazy Daydream - Flower
Vincent Diamante
You, Me & Other Animals (Wetlands Remix) - Planet Zoo
Jim Guthrie, J.J. Ipsen
Ranch Theme - Slime Rancher
Harry Mack
Manta - Sky: Children of the Light
Vincent Diamante
Tutorial (Balloon Trip Breeze) - Nintendo Land
Ryo Nagamatsu
Fountain Gardens - Kirby's Epic Yarn
Tomoya Tomita
Spring (Wild Horseradish Jam) - Stardew Valley
ConcernedApe
Geysers and Gullies - Sky: Children of the Light
Vincent Diamante
Zen Garden - Plants vs Zombies
Laura Shigihara
Flower Fields - Kirby's Epic Yarn
Tomoya Tomita
Waltz Of The Flowers - [8-bit] Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Paggans
Easter Eggs - Angry Birds
Ari Pulkkinen
Patch Castle - Kirby's Epic Yarn
Tomoya Tomita
The Roof (Horde) - Plants vs. Zombies
Laura Shigihara
Aryll's Kidnapping - Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Koji Kondo
Glider - Super Mario Galaxy 2
Koji Kondo
Chimney Bean Bebop - Fall Guys
Jukio Kallio
Toad Harbor - Mario Kart 8
Atsuko Asahi
The Forest of Hope - Pikmin
Hajime Wakai
Lon Lon Ranch - Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Koji Kondo
Maple Leaf Rag but 8-bit
Craig MacAdan & Scott Joplin
Valley Ambiance 4 - Disney Dreamlight Valley
Marc-Antoine Gagnon
Moss Blanket Theme - Slime Rancher
Harry Mack
Animal Crossing (Spring) - Mario Kart 8
Atsuko Asahi
Lazy Afternoons - Kingdom Hearts 2
Yoko Shimomura
Nascence - Journey
Austin Wintory
Waltzing in the Rain - Sky: Children of the Light
Vincent Diamante
5 P.M. - Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Manaka Kataoka
Grandma's Theme - Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Koji Kondo