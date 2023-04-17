Spring Score

 

Sailing on the Wind - Flower

Vincent Diamante

 

Ambient Birds - RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

Alistair Lindsay

 

Title Theme - Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Manaka Kataoka

 

Egg, Inc. Theme - Egg Inc.

Auxbrain Inc

 

Lazy Daydream - Flower

Vincent Diamante

 

You, Me & Other Animals (Wetlands Remix) - Planet Zoo

Jim Guthrie, J.J. Ipsen

 

Ranch Theme - Slime Rancher

Harry Mack

 

Manta - Sky: Children of the Light

Vincent Diamante

 

Tutorial (Balloon Trip Breeze) - Nintendo Land

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Fountain Gardens - Kirby's Epic Yarn

Tomoya Tomita

 

Spring (Wild Horseradish Jam) - Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe

 

Geysers and Gullies - Sky: Children of the Light

Vincent Diamante

 

Zen Garden - Plants vs Zombies

Laura Shigihara

 

Flower Fields - Kirby's Epic Yarn

Tomoya Tomita

 

Waltz Of The Flowers - [8-bit] Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Paggans

 

Easter Eggs - Angry Birds

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Patch Castle - Kirby's Epic Yarn

Tomoya Tomita

 

The Roof (Horde) - Plants vs. Zombies

Laura Shigihara

 

Aryll's Kidnapping - Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Koji Kondo

 

Glider - Super Mario Galaxy 2

Koji Kondo

 

Chimney Bean Bebop - Fall Guys

Jukio Kallio

 

Toad Harbor - Mario Kart 8

Atsuko Asahi

 

The Forest of Hope - Pikmin

Hajime Wakai

 

Lon Lon Ranch - Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Koji Kondo

 

Maple Leaf Rag but 8-bit

Craig MacAdan & Scott Joplin

 

Valley Ambiance 4 - Disney Dreamlight Valley

Marc-Antoine Gagnon

 

Moss Blanket Theme - Slime Rancher

Harry Mack

 

Animal Crossing (Spring) - Mario Kart 8

Atsuko Asahi

 

Lazy Afternoons - Kingdom Hearts 2

Yoko Shimomura

 

Nascence - Journey

Austin Wintory

 

Waltzing in the Rain - Sky: Children of the Light

Vincent Diamante

 

5 P.M. - Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Manaka Kataoka

 

Grandma's Theme - Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Koji Kondo

 

