Shopping Score

 

 

Sky - A Grand Little Island

Vincent Diamante

 

Home Depotwave

Acarine

 

Mary-Kate And Ashley: Magical Mystery Mall - Mall Hub

Gene M. Rozenberg

 

Gaming Background Elevator Music

Kevin MacLeod

 

Fallout 76 - Nice Shopping (Atomic Shop)

Marc Durst

 

Dead Rising - Mall Music 2

Hideki Okugawa & Marika Suzuki

 

Splatoon - Lookin’ Fresh (Shrimp Kicks)

DJ Lee Fish

 

Splatoon - Lookin’ Fresh (Cooler Heads)

DJ Lee Fish

 

Nintendoland - Yoshi’s Fruit Cart (Main Theme)

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

The Sims - Mall Rat

Jerry Martin

 

DSi - Shop Theme

Kazumi Totaka

 

Dead Rising - Mall Music 3

Hideki Okugawa & Marika Suzuki

 

Cooking Mama 3: Shop & Chop - Title Screen

Masayoshi Ishi

 

Cooking Mama 3: Shop & Chop - Shopping

Masayoshi Ishi

 

Animal Jam - Jam Mart

WildWorks

 

The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Malo Mart (House Remix)

Koji Kondo & ObsessedGamerGal 86 

 

Persona 4 - Junes Theme (Remix)

Shoji Meguro & Lil Boulder

 

Bratz: Rock Angelz - Hey (When The Angelz Play)

Bratz

 

Barbie: Fashion Show - Looking Good

De Wolfe Music Library

 

Barbie: Jet, Set, And Style - New York City

Barbie, THQ, & Game Machine Studios

 

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Girls Like Spice

Alistair Lindsay

 

Mary-Kate And Ashley: Magical Mystery Mall - Fash

Gene M. Rozenberg

 

Minecraft - Stal (Jazz Arrangement)

C418 & insaneintherainmusic

 

Minecraft - Pigstep (Jazz Arrangment)

C418, Lena Raine, & insaneintherainmusic

 

Super Mario Bros. - Overworld Theme (Jazz Cover)

Koji Kondo & The Consouls

 

Super Mario Bros. - Underground Theme (Jazz Cover)

Koji Kondo & The Consouls

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dragonborn (Jazz Cover)

Jeremy Soule & The Consouls

 

Mario Kart 8 - Sweet Sweet Canyon (Jazz Cover)

Shiho Fujii & The Consouls

 

Crash Bandicoot - Main Theme (Jazz Cover)

Josh Mancell & The Consouls

 

Super Smash Bros. - Main Theme (Jazz Cover) 

Hirokazu Ando, Tadashi Ikegami, Shogo Sakai, & The Consouls

 

Animal Crossing - K.K. Cruisin’ (Jazz Cover)

Kazumi Totaka & The Consouls

 

Street Fighter II - Ryu’s Theme (Funk Cover)

Yoko Shimomura & The Consouls

 

Persona 5 - When Mother Was There (Jazz Cover)

Shoji Meguro & The Consouls

 

Persona 4 - Heartbeat, Heartbreak

Shihoko Hirata

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Graze The Roof (Cuphead Boss Remix)

Laura Shigihara & Russell Torres

 

Tetris - Type A (Jazz Cover)

Hirokazu Tanaka & The Consouls

 

Wii - Mii Plaza (Latin Jazz Cover)

Kazumi Totaka & The Consouls

 

Feral - Fera Fashions

Wildworks

 

Pikmin 3 - Garden Of Hope

Hajime Wakai, Asuka Hayazaki, & Atsuko Asahi

 

Band Hero - Take What You Take

Lily Allen & Activision

 

Undertale - Tem Shop

Toby Fox

 

 

Happy Earth Day From Player 1 & Player 2! 

Load comments