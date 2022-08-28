Insert Coin
Nintendoland - Startup Theme
Ryo Nagamatsu
Nintendoland - First Gate Main Theme
Ryo Nagamatsu
Undertale - Once Upon A Time
Toby Fox
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Hyrule Field
Koji Kondo
Mario Kart Wii - Main Menu
Asuka Ohta & Ryo Nagamatsu
Build-A-Bear (DS) - Kitchen Music
Neko & The Game Factory
Scribblenauts - Title Screen
David J. Franco
Undertale - sans.
Toby Fox
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Outset Island
Kenta Nagata, Hajime Wakai, Asuka Hayazaki, & Atsuko Asahi
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Dragon Roost Island
Kenta Nagata, Hajime Wakai, Asuka Hayazaki, & Atsuko Asahi
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dawn
Jeremy Soule
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Awake
Jeremy Soule
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Starship Mario
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Title
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu
Mario Kart DS - Main Menu
Shinobu Nagata
Mario Kart DS - Cheep Cheep Beach
Shinobu Nagata
Katamari Damacy - Katamari on the Rocks
Yū Miyake & Asuka Sakai
Splatoon - Splattack
Squid Squad
Splatoon - Dubble Bath
Bob Dub
Mario Kart DS - Shroom Ridge
Shinobu Nagata
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Sky Station Galaxy
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Spin Dig Galaxy
Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu
Fall Guys - Everybody Falls
Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström
James Bond 007: Nightfire - Skyrail Music
Steve Duckworth & Ed Lima
James Bond 007: Nightfire - Night Shift Theme 2
Steve Duckworth & Ed Lima
Crash Bandicoot: Wrath of Cortex - Warp Room
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Crash Bandicoot: Wrath of Cortex - Arctic Antics
Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra
Mario Kart 8 - Moo Moo Meadows
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata
Nintendogs - Walking the Dog
Hajime Wakai
Plants vs. Zombies - Main Menu
Laura Shigihara
Plants vs Zombies - Grasswalk
Laura Shigihara
Disney’s Toontown Online - Toontown Central (Street)
Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, & Sean Beeson
Disney’s Toontown Online - Party
Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, & Sean Beeson
Kirby’s Epic Yarn- Quilty Square
Tomoya Tomita
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Grass Land
Tomoya Tomita
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Main Theme
Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Book One
Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Twilight
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Meet Princess Zelda
Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo
Super Mario Galaxy - Honeyhive Galaxy
Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo
Wii Sports - Title Screen
Kazumi Totaka
Sonic The Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone
Naofumi Hataya & Masafumi Ogata
Wizard101 - Wizard City (Golem Tower)
Nelson Everhart
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Main Theme
Hideki Sakamoto
Apex Legends - You Are The Jumpmaster
Stephen Barton