Insert Coin

 

Nintendoland - Startup Theme

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Nintendoland - First Gate Main Theme

Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Undertale - Once Upon A Time

Toby Fox

 

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Hyrule Field

Koji Kondo

 

Mario Kart Wii - Main Menu

Asuka Ohta & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Build-A-Bear (DS) - Kitchen Music

Neko & The Game Factory

 

Scribblenauts - Title Screen

David J. Franco

 

Undertale - sans.

Toby Fox

 

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Outset Island

Kenta Nagata, Hajime Wakai, Asuka Hayazaki, & Atsuko Asahi

 

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Dragon Roost Island

Kenta Nagata, Hajime Wakai, Asuka Hayazaki, & Atsuko Asahi

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dawn

Jeremy Soule

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Awake

Jeremy Soule

 

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Starship Mario

Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Title

Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Mario Kart DS - Main Menu

Shinobu Nagata

 

Mario Kart DS - Cheep Cheep Beach

Shinobu Nagata

 

Katamari Damacy - Katamari on the Rocks

Yū Miyake & Asuka Sakai

 

Splatoon - Splattack

Squid Squad

 

Splatoon - Dubble Bath 

Bob Dub

 

Mario Kart DS - Shroom Ridge

Shinobu Nagata

 

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Sky Station Galaxy

Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Spin Dig Galaxy

Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo & Ryo Nagamatsu

 

Fall Guys - Everybody Falls

Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström

 

James Bond 007: Nightfire - Skyrail Music

Steve Duckworth & Ed Lima

 

James Bond 007: Nightfire - Night Shift Theme 2

Steve Duckworth & Ed Lima

 

Crash Bandicoot: Wrath of Cortex - Warp Room 

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Crash Bandicoot: Wrath of Cortex - Arctic Antics

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Mario Kart 8 - Moo Moo Meadows

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata

 

Nintendogs - Walking the Dog

Hajime Wakai

 

Plants vs. Zombies - Main Menu

Laura Shigihara

 

Plants vs Zombies - Grasswalk

Laura Shigihara

 

Disney’s Toontown Online - Toontown Central (Street)

Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, & Sean Beeson

 

Disney’s Toontown Online - Party

Jamie Christopherson, Cody Weistheimer, & Sean Beeson

 

Kirby’s Epic Yarn- Quilty Square

Tomoya Tomita

 

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Grass Land

Tomoya Tomita

 

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Main Theme

Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota

 

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Book One

Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Twilight

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Meet Princess Zelda

Toru Minegishi, Asuka Ota, Koji Kondo

 

Super Mario Galaxy - Honeyhive Galaxy

Mahito Yokota & Koji Kondo

 

Wii Sports - Title Screen

Kazumi Totaka

 

Sonic The Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone

Naofumi Hataya & Masafumi Ogata

 

Wizard101 - Wizard City (Golem Tower)

Nelson Everhart

 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate  - Main Theme

Hideki Sakamoto

 

Apex Legends - You Are The Jumpmaster

Stephen Barton

