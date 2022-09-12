Phone Score
Subway Surfers - Subway City
Rafael Dragneel, Mikkel Fabricius Smitt, Morten Mygind, & Bodie Jahn-Mulliner
Bad Piggies - Theme (Drip)
Ilmari Hakkola & Klinoff
Chicken Invaders 2 - Main Theme
Walter Schumann
Sky - Faded Glories
Vincent Diamante
Sky - The Cloud Messenger
Vincent Diamante
Genshin Impact - Happy Journey
Yu-Peng Chen
Genshin Impact - Overture of Storms
Yu-Peng Chen
Jetpack Joyride - Main Theme
Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios
Jetpack Joyride - Time Travel Theme
Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Main Theme
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Big Wave Beach (First Wave)
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Wild West (First Wave)
Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell
The Arcana - Magic Hour
Kevin Macleod
Pocket Trains - Track 1
NimbleBit Studios
Pocket Trains - Track 3
NimbleBit Studios
Where’s My Water - Main Theme
Disney Interactive Studios, Disney Mobile, & Creature Feep
Where’s My Water - Mystery Duck Theme
Disney Interactive Studios, Disney Mobile, & Creature Feep
Candy Crush Saga - Main Theme
Johan Holmstrom
Fruit Ninja - Main Theme
Halfbrick Studios
Fruit Ninja - Dance of the Dragon Fruit
Halfbrick Studios
Cut The Rope - Main Theme
ZeptoLab
Cut The Rope - Cut!
ZeptoLab
Running Fred - Better Keep Up
Compositor Armonico en Fuga
Running Fred - Gore N’ Fun
Compositor Armonico en Fuga
Angry Gran Run - Main Theme
Ace Viral
Happy Wheels - Main Theme
Jack Zankowski
Crossy Road Castle - Leap To The Beat
Calum Bowen
Disney Crossy Road - The Lion King
The Bit Crushers
Disney Crossy Road - The Jungle Book (I Wan’na Be Like You)
The Bit Crushers
Pokemon Go - Main Theme
Junichi Masuda
Pokemon Go - WalkingTheme
Junichi Masuda
Temple Run 2 - Main Theme
Imagi Studios
Temple Run 2: Pirate Cove - Main Theme
Imagi Studios
Geometry Dash - Back on Track
DJVI
Geometry Dash - Electrodynamix
dj-Nate
Pocket Trains - Track 2
NimbleBit
Pocket Trains - Track 4
NimbleBit
Friday Night Funkin’ - Gettin’ Freaky (Main Menu)
Kawaii Sprite
Pou - Funnysong
Bensound
Robot Unicorn Attack - Main Theme (Always)
Erasure & Adult Swim Games
Clash of Clans - Main Theme (Trap Remix)
Martin Schjoler & SILLYBOY
Pocket God - Main Theme
Bolt Creative & Parry Gripp
Hungry Shark Evolution - Main Theme
Adiospill
Angry Birds - Main Theme
Ari Pulkkinen
Angry Birds: Seasons - Back To School Theme
Ari Pulkkinen
God Save The Queen (UK National Anthem) - [8 Bit Tribute to The United Kingdom]
8 Bit Universe
Jetpack Joyride - The Stash
Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios