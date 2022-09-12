Phone Score

 

Subway Surfers - Subway City

Rafael Dragneel, Mikkel Fabricius Smitt, Morten Mygind, & Bodie Jahn-Mulliner

 

Bad Piggies - Theme (Drip)

Ilmari Hakkola & Klinoff

 

Chicken Invaders 2 - Main Theme

Walter Schumann

 

Sky - Faded Glories

Vincent Diamante

 

Sky - The Cloud Messenger

Vincent Diamante

 

Genshin Impact - Happy Journey

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Genshin Impact - Overture of Storms

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Jetpack Joyride - Main Theme

Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios

 

Jetpack Joyride - Time Travel Theme

Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Main Theme

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Big Wave Beach (First Wave)

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Wild West (First Wave)

Laura Shigihara & Peter McConnell

 

The Arcana - Magic Hour

Kevin Macleod

 

Pocket Trains - Track 1

NimbleBit Studios

 

Pocket Trains - Track 3

NimbleBit Studios

 

Where’s My Water - Main Theme

Disney Interactive Studios, Disney Mobile, & Creature Feep

 

Where’s My Water - Mystery Duck Theme

Disney Interactive Studios, Disney Mobile, & Creature Feep

 

Candy Crush Saga - Main Theme

Johan Holmstrom

 

Fruit Ninja - Main Theme

Halfbrick Studios

 

Fruit Ninja - Dance of the Dragon Fruit

Halfbrick Studios

 

Cut The Rope - Main Theme

ZeptoLab

 

Cut The Rope - Cut!

ZeptoLab

 

Running Fred - Better Keep Up

Compositor Armonico en Fuga

 

Running Fred - Gore N’ Fun

Compositor Armonico en Fuga

 

Angry Gran Run - Main Theme

Ace Viral

 

Happy Wheels - Main Theme

Jack Zankowski

 

Crossy Road Castle - Leap To The Beat

Calum Bowen

 

Disney Crossy Road - The Lion King

The Bit Crushers

 

Disney Crossy Road - The Jungle Book (I Wan’na Be Like You)

The Bit Crushers

 

Pokemon Go - Main Theme

Junichi Masuda

 

Pokemon Go - WalkingTheme

Junichi Masuda

 

Temple Run 2 - Main Theme

Imagi Studios

 

Temple Run 2: Pirate Cove  - Main Theme

Imagi Studios

 

Geometry Dash - Back on Track

DJVI

 

Geometry Dash - Electrodynamix

dj-Nate

 

Pocket Trains - Track 2

NimbleBit

 

Pocket Trains - Track 4

NimbleBit

 

Friday Night Funkin’ - Gettin’ Freaky (Main Menu)

Kawaii Sprite

 

Pou - Funnysong

Bensound

 

Robot Unicorn Attack - Main Theme (Always)

Erasure & Adult Swim Games

 

Clash of Clans - Main Theme (Trap Remix)

Martin Schjoler & SILLYBOY

 

Pocket God - Main Theme

Bolt Creative & Parry Gripp

 

Hungry Shark Evolution - Main Theme

Adiospill

 

Angry Birds - Main Theme

Ari Pulkkinen

 

Angry Birds: Seasons - Back To School Theme

Ari Pulkkinen

 

God Save The Queen (UK National Anthem) - [8 Bit Tribute to The United Kingdom]

8 Bit Universe

 

Jetpack Joyride - The Stash

Cedar Jones & Halfbrick Studios

 

Load comments