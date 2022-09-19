Adventure Score
Lost City (First Wave) - Plants vs. Zombies 2
Laura Shigihara
Lost City (Mid Wave B) - Plants vs. Zombies 2
Laura Shigihara
Ancient Egypt (Final Wave) - Plants vs. Zombies 2
Laura Shigihara
Main Theme - Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds
Joe Hisaishi
Title Screen - Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon because I DON'T KNOW!
Jake Kaufman
The Notebooks - Stray
Yann van der Cruyssen
World 1 - Super Mario 3D World
Mahito Yokota Toru
Main Menu - Luxor
MumboJumbo
Track 2 - The Legend of Kyrandia
Frank Klepacki
Riding (Day) - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Manaka Kataoka
Theme Song - Trivia Crack Adventure
Etermax
Castle Exterior II - Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves
Paul Webb
World 4 - Super Mario 3D World
Mahito Yokota Toru
Rapid as Wildfire - Genshin Impact
Yu-Peng Chen
Title Screen - Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Paul Webb
Field Battle - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Manaka Kataoka
Overworld - Willow
Harumi Fujita
The Hunter's Path - The Witcher 3
Marcin Przybyłowicz
Greatwood - Fable
Russell Shaw
The Man on the Radio - The Walking Dead
Jared Emerson-Johnson
Secunda - Skyrim
Jeremy Soule
Grandma - NieR: Replicant
Keiichi Okabe
Town, Flow of Time, People - Clannad
Shinji Orito
Touchstone Trouble - Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
Mahito Yokota
Communication - Stray
Yann van der Cruyssen
Survivors - Tomb Raider (2013)
Jason Graves
Spin of Ice Crystals - Genshin Impact
Yu-Peng Chen
Nightosphere 1 - Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon because I DON'T KNOW!
Jake Kaufman
Long Road Ahead - The Walking Dead
Jared Emerson-Johnson
Gods Bound by Rules - NieR: Replicant
Keiichi Okabe
Forged In Fire - The Witcher 3
Marcin Przybyłowicz
Rhythm From Ancient Times - Genshin Impact
Yu-Peng Chen
Party in the Clouds - Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why'd You Steal Our Garbage
Jake Kaufman
Main Theme - Hero Quest II: Legacy of Sorasil
Patrick Phelan
Play Theme - Luxor
MumboJumbo
Hyrule Field - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Koji Kondo