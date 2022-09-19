Adventure Score

Lost City (First Wave) - Plants vs. Zombies 2

Laura Shigihara

 

Lost City (Mid Wave B) - Plants vs. Zombies 2

Laura Shigihara

 

Ancient Egypt (Final Wave) - Plants vs. Zombies 2

Laura Shigihara

 

Main Theme - Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Joe Hisaishi

 

Title Screen - Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon because I DON'T KNOW!

Jake Kaufman

 

The Notebooks - Stray

Yann van der Cruyssen

 

World 1 - Super Mario 3D World

Mahito Yokota Toru

 

Main Menu - Luxor

MumboJumbo

 

Track 2 - The Legend of Kyrandia

Frank Klepacki

 

Riding (Day) - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Manaka Kataoka

 

Theme Song - Trivia Crack Adventure

Etermax 

 

Castle Exterior II - Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves

Paul Webb

 

World 4 - Super Mario 3D World

Mahito Yokota Toru

 

Rapid as Wildfire - Genshin Impact

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Title Screen - Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Paul Webb

 

Field Battle - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Manaka Kataoka

 

Overworld - Willow

Harumi Fujita

 

The Hunter's Path - The Witcher 3

Marcin Przybyłowicz

 

Greatwood - Fable

Russell Shaw

 

The Man on the Radio - The Walking Dead

Jared Emerson-Johnson 

 

Secunda - Skyrim

Jeremy Soule

 

Grandma - NieR: Replicant

Keiichi Okabe

 

Town, Flow of Time, People - Clannad

Shinji Orito

 

Touchstone Trouble - Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

Mahito Yokota

 

Communication - Stray

Yann van der Cruyssen

 

Survivors - Tomb Raider (2013)

Jason Graves

 

Spin of Ice Crystals - Genshin Impact

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Nightosphere 1 - Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon because I DON'T KNOW!

Jake Kaufman

 

Long Road Ahead - The Walking Dead

Jared Emerson-Johnson 

 

Gods Bound by Rules - NieR: Replicant

Keiichi Okabe

 

Forged In Fire - The Witcher 3

Marcin Przybyłowicz

 

Rhythm From Ancient Times - Genshin Impact

Yu-Peng Chen

 

Party in the Clouds - Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why'd You Steal Our Garbage

Jake Kaufman

 

Main Theme - Hero Quest II: Legacy of Sorasil

Patrick Phelan

 

Play Theme - Luxor

MumboJumbo

 

Hyrule Field - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Koji Kondo

 

