Cooking Score
Tapper - Track 2
Rick Hicaro
Spider-Man 2: The Game - Pizza Theme
The Distillers, Lolita Ritmanis, Michael McCuistion
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - The Roost Theme
Kazumi Totaka, Yasuaki Iwata, Shinobu Nagata, Yumi Takahashi, Masato Ohashi, & Sayako Doi
Nintendogs + Cats - Cafe Petrov
Asuka Hayazaki, Koji Kondo, & Shiho Fujii
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Treat Land
Tomoya Tomita
Sushi Cat - Menu
Armor Games & Kevin Macleod
Sushi Cat - Run to Japan
Dj Cutman
Final Fantasy XV - Relax and Reflect
Yoko Shimomura & Mitsuhiro Ohta
Restaurant Story - Theme
Storm8
Chowder: Give Trees A Chance - Theme
Cartoon Network & Flash Games
Chowder: GrubbleGum - Theme
Cartoon Network & Flash Games
Hot Dog Bush - Theme
2DPlay, BigWig, & Crazy Games
Sky Burger - Theme
NimbleBit & Andy Slatter
Papa’s Burgeria - Theme
Flipline Studios, Tony Solary, & Matt Neff
Papa’s Burgeria - Order
Flipline Studios, Tony Solary, & Matt Neff
Papa’s Pizzeria - Baking
Flipline Studios, Tony Solary, & Matt Neff
Papa’s Pizzeria - Theme
Flipline Studios, Tony Solary, & Matt Neff
Fall Guys - Fall ‘N’ Roll
Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström
Viva Pinata: Party Animals - Crunch of the Caramel Apple!
Cedar Jones, Gavin Parker, George Stamatiadis, & Peter Wayne
Cooking Mama - Title
Cooking Mama Ltd. & Chami
Cooking Mama 3 - A Little More
Masayoshi Ishi
Cooking Mama - Menu
Cooking Mama Ltd. & Chami
Cooking Mama 3 - What Shall We Cook Today
Masayoshi Ishi
Cooking Mama 3 - Let’s Buy Some Food
Masayoshi Ishi
Cooking Fever - Theme
Nordcurrent
Cooking Fever - Playing
Nordcurrent
Tasty Town - Main Theme
Socialpoint
Ratatouille: The Game - Main Menu
Michael Giacchino
Ratatouille: The Game - The City of Lights
Michael Giacchino
Ratatouille: The Game - Dream World
Michael Giacchino
Cooking Simulator - Main Menu
AlexGuz
Overcooked - Restaurant
Philip Guyler
Overcooked - Truck
Philip Guyler
I Am Bread - Main Menu
Bossa Studios & Unity Engine
I Am Bread - Kitchen
Bossa Studios & Unity Engine
I Am Bread - Garden
Bossa Studios & Unity Engine
Bully - ConSumo
Shawn Lee
Bartender: The Right Mix - Main Theme
LandSecurities, Liquid Light, & Y8
Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Sweet Sweet Canyon
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata
Mario Kart 8 - (GBA) Cheese Land
Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata
Earthworm Jim 2 - Puppy Love
Tommy Tallarico
Toca Kitchen 2 - Theme Song
Toca Boca
Mario Tennis - Restaurant
Motoi Sakuraba
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Milk Bar
Koji Kondo & Toru Minegishi
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - The Lumpy Pumpkin
Hajime Wakai, Shiho Fujii, Mahito Yokata, & Takeshu Hama
Persona 5 - Beneath the Mask
Shoji Meguro
Catherine - Also Sprach Brooks
Shoji Meguro
Tapper - Track 3
Rick Hicaro