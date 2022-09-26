Cooking Score

Tapper - Track 2

Spider-Man 2: The Game - Pizza Theme

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - The Roost Theme

Nintendogs + Cats - Cafe Petrov

Kirby’s Epic Yarn - Treat Land

Sushi Cat - Menu

Sushi Cat - Run to Japan

Final Fantasy XV - Relax and Reflect

Restaurant Story - Theme

Chowder: Give Trees A Chance  - Theme

Chowder: GrubbleGum - Theme

Hot Dog Bush - Theme

Sky Burger - Theme

Papa’s Burgeria - Theme

Papa’s Burgeria - Order

Papa’s Pizzeria - Baking

Papa’s Pizzeria - Theme

Fall Guys - Fall ‘N’ Roll

Viva Pinata: Party Animals - Crunch of the Caramel Apple!

Cooking Mama - Title

Cooking Mama 3 - A Little More

Cooking Mama - Menu

Cooking Mama 3 - What Shall We Cook Today

Cooking Mama 3 - Let’s Buy Some Food

Cooking Fever - Theme

Cooking Fever - Playing

Tasty Town - Main Theme

Ratatouille: The Game - Main Menu

Ratatouille: The Game - The City of Lights

Ratatouille: The Game - Dream World

Cooking Simulator - Main Menu

Overcooked - Restaurant

Overcooked - Truck

I Am Bread - Main Menu

I Am Bread - Kitchen

I Am Bread - Garden

Bully - ConSumo

Bartender: The Right Mix - Main Theme

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - Sweet Sweet Canyon

Mario Kart 8 - (GBA) Cheese Land

Earthworm Jim 2 - Puppy Love

Toca Kitchen 2 - Theme Song

Mario Tennis - Restaurant

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask - Milk Bar

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - The Lumpy Pumpkin

Persona 5 - Beneath the Mask

Catherine - Also Sprach Brooks

Tapper - Track 3

