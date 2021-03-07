Every listened to lofi? If not, come enjoy the nostalgic waves of electronic jazz beats. Whether you are studying, driving, or just going about your afternoon, this show presents you with quality instrumental sounds to calm your mind. So sit back and relax to the most mellow music in the world on Sundays from 4-6pm. Join me, DJ Mday, and let's get big chilling.
