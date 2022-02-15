12/6/21 La Maquina Del Tiempo Image
  1. Rodrigo Amarante - Tuyo (Narcos Theme)
  2. Los Retros - Solo Tú
  3. Los Abuelos De La Nada - Mil Horas
  4. Los Terricolas - Te Juro Que Te Amo
  5. Los Retros - Someone To Spend Time With
  6. Devendra Banhart - Mi Negrita
  7. Thee Lakesiders - Si Me Faltaras Tu
  8. maye - Tú
  9. Nara Leão; Chico Buarque - João E Maria
  10. YMA; Gab Ferreira - Summer Lover
  11. Ramona - Tristes Ojos
  12. Cuco - Piel Canela
  13. Diego Lorenzini - Mátame Please, Carita Feliz
  14. Little Joy - With Strangers
  15. El Cuarteto De Nos - Enamorado tuyo
  16. Los Retros - Never Have Enough
  17. Diego Lorenzini - Romance del Enamorado y la Muerte
  18. Devendra Banhart - Daniel
  19. Jeanette - El Muchacho de los Ojos Tristes
  20. Eydie Gormé; Los Panchos - Piel Canela
  21. Roberto Carlos - Detalles (Detalhes)
  22. Julio Jaramillo - Nuestro Juramento
  23. Jeanette - Corazón de Poeta
  24. Los Panchos - Sin Ti
  25. Los Solitarios - Mi amor es para ti
  26. Orquesta Sublime - Dos Locos
  27. Los Angeles Negros - Y Volveré
  28. Los Zafiros - He Venido
  29. Los Solitarios - Nada de tu amor
  30. Los Tres Diamantes - La Gloria Eres Tú
