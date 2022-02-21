12/6/21 La Maquina Del Tiempo Image
  1. Wet Baes - Is This Really Happening?
  2. Cosmovision - When The Music Drops
  3. Fármacos - Lento
  4. Pollo Bruxo - No
  5. Santa Madero - Pero Frágil
  6. Big Big Love - Immortality
  7. Inner Wave - Solar
  8. El Muchacho de los Ojos Tristes - Un Delfín
  9. Twin Seas - Surf Wave
  10. Patio Solar - Viajar en Metro
  11. Jan Romina - FOOL
  12. Technicolor Fabrics - Singapur
  13. Wet Baes - Goodbye
  14. Mundaka - Endless Summer
  15. Los Reyes del Falsete - Mi Chica
  16. Ramona - Párpados
  17. Technicolor Fabrics - Levitando
  18. Juan Son; Simone Pace - Libertades
  19. San Charbel - Sin Miedo
  20. Entre Desiertos - Poco a Poco
  21. Bobui - Piscis
  22. Los Valentina - Alguna Solución
  23. Indios - Borracho en París
