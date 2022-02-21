- Wet Baes - Is This Really Happening?
- Cosmovision - When The Music Drops
- Fármacos - Lento
- Pollo Bruxo - No
- Santa Madero - Pero Frágil
- Big Big Love - Immortality
- Inner Wave - Solar
- El Muchacho de los Ojos Tristes - Un Delfín
- Twin Seas - Surf Wave
- Patio Solar - Viajar en Metro
- Jan Romina - FOOL
- Technicolor Fabrics - Singapur
- Wet Baes - Goodbye
- Mundaka - Endless Summer
- Los Reyes del Falsete - Mi Chica
- Ramona - Párpados
- Technicolor Fabrics - Levitando
- Juan Son; Simone Pace - Libertades
- San Charbel - Sin Miedo
- Entre Desiertos - Poco a Poco
- Bobui - Piscis
- Los Valentina - Alguna Solución
- Indios - Borracho en París
La Maquina Del Tiempo 2/20/22
DJ Mars
