- Wet Baes - Is This Really Happening?
- Mapache - Aquellos Ojos Verdes
- Mesquite - Waking Up
- Margaritas Podridas - Ceremonia
- Jet Nebula; La Era de Acuario - Cosmos
- Ramona - Párpados
- VHSmx - Lotus Flower
- Gabriel Brasco - Think About You
- Fonso - Ruano
- Las Luces Primeras - Nubes en Saturnia
- Los Retros - Moon Ride
- Ramona - Las Escondidas
- Policias y Ladrones - Nada Te Va a Matar
- Inner Wave - Solar
- San Charbel - Sin Miedo
- Margaritas Podridas - Wow
- The Holydrug Couple - Baby, I’m Going Away
- Indios - Ritmo y Percepción
- Margarita Siempre Viva - Techo de Astros y Truenos: Fenómenos
- Los Animales También Se Suicidan - Bicicleta
- The Holydrug Couple - Light or Night
- Divino Niño - Plastic Love
- Inner Wave - 1 4 2
- Piero Umiliani - Ricordandoti
La Maquina Del Tiempo 2/7/22
DJ Mars
