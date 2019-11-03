120 Less Minutes 11/3/19

To celebrate the advent of November (and 1 hour of sleep gained!), I decided to make this week's edition of 120 Less Minutes extra funky. The first half of the playlist features a fat dose of the usual angular guitar fare, but starting at Duran Duran, it turns into a saccharine dance party. With the party peaking at Giorgio Moroder, the playlist ends introspectively with Talk Talk's delicate "The Rainbow" and the contemplative "Dying" by XTC. 

Ultravox - The Lonely Hunter

The Clash - Atom Tan

Liquid Liquid - Sank Into The Chair

Talking Heads - The Great Curve

Adrian Belew - House of Cards

XTC - No Language In Our Lungs

Brian Eno - Burning Airlines Give You So Much More

DEVO - Wiggly World

The Police - Omegaman

David Bowie - Joe the Lion

Oingo Boingo - Controller 

Duran Duran - Tel Aviv

Electric Light Orchestra - Yours Truly, 2095

Yellow Magic Orchestra - La Femme Chinoise

Gary Numan - We Are Glass

Kraftwerk - Computer World 2

Giorgio Moroder - Chase

Talk Talk - The Rainbow

XTC - Dying

