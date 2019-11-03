120 Less Minutes 11/3/19

To celebrate the advent of November (and 1 hour of sleep gained!), I decided to make this week's edition of 120 Less Minutes extra funky. The first half of the playlist features a fat dose of the usual angular guitar fare, but starting at Duran Duran, it turns into a saccharine dance party. With the party peaking at Giorgio Moroder, the playlist ends introspectively with Talk Talk's delicate "The Rainbow" and the contemplative "Dying" by XTC.
Ultravox - The Lonely Hunter
The Clash - Atom Tan
Liquid Liquid - Sank Into The Chair
Talking Heads - The Great Curve
Adrian Belew - House of Cards
XTC - No Language In Our Lungs
Brian Eno - Burning Airlines Give You So Much More
DEVO - Wiggly World
The Police - Omegaman
David Bowie - Joe the Lion
Oingo Boingo - Controller
Duran Duran - Tel Aviv
Electric Light Orchestra - Yours Truly, 2095
Yellow Magic Orchestra - La Femme Chinoise
Gary Numan - We Are Glass
Kraftwerk - Computer World 2
Giorgio Moroder - Chase
Talk Talk - The Rainbow
XTC - Dying