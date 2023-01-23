machinations_final_png.png

1. Loss - The Camera System

2. PP1 - Frakkur

3. White - tiedye ky

4. Freak Love - Toro y Moi

5. chlorophyll2 - Devonwho

6. Special Re: Quest - Daedelus

7. Observations - Player Dave

8. Jaded - Lone

9. Planta Dance - Ozoyo

10. Chrysanthemums - DMVY

11. Line Extension - Oval

12. Moonlupe - Casino Versus Japan

13. Oasis Weir - O$VMV$M

14. Misty - Clams Casino

15. Autumn Antique - Teebs

16. Outlook Remains Untouched - |||||||||||||||||||| (barcode)

17. ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ - ✧₊⁎❝᷀ົཽ*ೃƪ❍⊁ƪ❍⊁༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ཥ

18. u and i - vhs ghost

19. Mahi Mahi - Moonfish, Maria Chiara Argirò, Riccardo Chiaberta

20. Ribbons - Four Tet

21. game point - weird inside

22. Have to Make My Bed - Sijya

23. Last bloom - Floating Points

24. Cold Summer - C418

25. Monotonic - Dave Linnenbank

26. S.O - Kelly Lee Owens

27. Clandestine - Ekcle

28. Peaky Caps - Gold Panda

29. Sixtyniner - Boards of Canada

30. Trajectory - Com Truise

