1. Loss - The Camera System
2. PP1 - Frakkur
3. White - tiedye ky
4. Freak Love - Toro y Moi
5. chlorophyll2 - Devonwho
6. Special Re: Quest - Daedelus
7. Observations - Player Dave
8. Jaded - Lone
9. Planta Dance - Ozoyo
10. Chrysanthemums - DMVY
11. Line Extension - Oval
12. Moonlupe - Casino Versus Japan
13. Oasis Weir - O$VMV$M
14. Misty - Clams Casino
15. Autumn Antique - Teebs
16. Outlook Remains Untouched - |||||||||||||||||||| (barcode)
17. ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ - ✧₊⁎❝᷀ົཽ*ೃƪ❍⊁ƪ❍⊁༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ཥ
18. u and i - vhs ghost
19. Mahi Mahi - Moonfish, Maria Chiara Argirò, Riccardo Chiaberta
20. Ribbons - Four Tet
21. game point - weird inside
22. Have to Make My Bed - Sijya
23. Last bloom - Floating Points
24. Cold Summer - C418
25. Monotonic - Dave Linnenbank
26. S.O - Kelly Lee Owens
27. Clandestine - Ekcle
28. Peaky Caps - Gold Panda
29. Sixtyniner - Boards of Canada
30. Trajectory - Com Truise