machinations_final_png.png

1. Stasis - Eagle Eyed Tiger

2. Sunshower - Home

3. Slow - 憂鬱

4. Persuasion System - Com Truise

5. Stellar Awakening - CN

6. Glider - Tycho

7. Untitled - Bogdan Raczynski

8. A Grass Day - Groundislava

9. Moving Up in the World - Am-Boy

10. Hoarse - Cepia

11. Promise You'll Haunt Me - Auscultation

12. We Are the Music Makers - Aphex Twin

12. tracing Rays [reality glo] - Brainwaltzera

13. Rising Sun - Automatic Tasty

14. Generic Lo - Dimlite

15. Overand - Autechre

16. Veaquis - Nitemoves

17. Already Replaced - Steve Hauschlidt

18. I Have The Moon, You Have The Internet - The Field

19. Marijuana - Chrome Sparks

20. A Final Warning - Caribou

21. Deadbeat Summer (Toro y Moi Remix) - Neon Indian, Toro y Moi

22. Midi Drift - Games

23. New Theory - Washed Out

24. From the See - Black Moth Super Rainbow

