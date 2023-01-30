1. Stasis - Eagle Eyed Tiger
2. Sunshower - Home
3. Slow - 憂鬱
4. Persuasion System - Com Truise
5. Stellar Awakening - CN
6. Glider - Tycho
7. Untitled - Bogdan Raczynski
8. A Grass Day - Groundislava
9. Moving Up in the World - Am-Boy
10. Hoarse - Cepia
11. Promise You'll Haunt Me - Auscultation
12. We Are the Music Makers - Aphex Twin
12. tracing Rays [reality glo] - Brainwaltzera
13. Rising Sun - Automatic Tasty
14. Generic Lo - Dimlite
15. Overand - Autechre
16. Veaquis - Nitemoves
17. Already Replaced - Steve Hauschlidt
18. I Have The Moon, You Have The Internet - The Field
19. Marijuana - Chrome Sparks
20. A Final Warning - Caribou
21. Deadbeat Summer (Toro y Moi Remix) - Neon Indian, Toro y Moi
22. Midi Drift - Games
23. New Theory - Washed Out
24. From the See - Black Moth Super Rainbow