1. Pearl 2 - Bot 1500
2. Schedules and Fares - Caribou
3. Causalities - |||||||||||||||||||| (barcode)
4. Drunken Cloud - rRoxymore
5. From The Seams - Tristan Arp
6. Frankfurt - HNNY
7. NES - Teebs
8. Waiting For Alexis - Patricia
9. Yesterday Faded (Edit) - Daniel Avery
10. At Height - Inwards
11. Four Walls - Indian Wells
12. Hoss It - 96 Back
13. Cyan - Dark Sky
14. Q - Mount Kimbie, Kai Campos
15. Marbles - Ludwig A.F.
16. Watersynth - Four Tet
17. 4am - µ-Ziq
18. Echoes - Rival Consoles
19. Otherness - Lord Of The Isles
20. Falling Rizlas - Actress
21. Helix - Bicep
22. Your Love (Sofia Kourtesis Remix) - Tourist, Sofia Kourtesis
23. sssssmilinggggg - Kaho Matsui
24. Dream Walk - Nutrition
25. Chlorophyll - Villager
26. Back Home - Gold Panda
27. Pleen 1930's - Clark