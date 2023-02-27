machinations_final_png.png

1. Pearl 2 - Bot 1500

2. Schedules and Fares - Caribou

3. Causalities - |||||||||||||||||||| (barcode)

4. Drunken Cloud - rRoxymore

5. From The Seams - Tristan Arp

6. Frankfurt - HNNY

7. NES - Teebs

8. Waiting For Alexis - Patricia

9. Yesterday Faded (Edit) - Daniel Avery

10. At Height - Inwards

11. Four Walls - Indian Wells

12. Hoss It - 96 Back

13. Cyan - Dark Sky

14. Q - Mount Kimbie, Kai Campos

15. Marbles - Ludwig A.F.

16. Watersynth - Four Tet

17. 4am - µ-Ziq

18. Echoes - Rival Consoles

19. Otherness - Lord Of The Isles

20. Falling Rizlas - Actress

21. Helix - Bicep

22. Your Love (Sofia Kourtesis Remix) - Tourist, Sofia Kourtesis

23. sssssmilinggggg - Kaho Matsui

24. Dream Walk - Nutrition

25. Chlorophyll - Villager

26. Back Home - Gold Panda

27. Pleen 1930's - Clark

