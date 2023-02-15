Closing Time With Jim "Bucky" Brown
Barbecue Blues
Jumper Hang Out On The Line
R.L. Burnside
What’d I Say
Lightnin’ Hopkins
I’m Feeling Alright
Big Mama Thornton & Muddy Waters Blues Band
Barbecue Bess
Lucille Bogan
Dig Myself A Hole
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
Kissing In The Dark
Memphis Minnie
Black Eye Blues
Gertrude ‘Ma’ Rainey
Sadie (Remastered)
Hound Dog Taylor
I Smell A Rat
Big Mama Thornton
Somebody Loan Me A Dime
Fenton Robinson
Feel So Good #1
Junior Kimbrough
Baby Scratch My Back
Slim Harpo
I’m Your Bread Maker Baby
Slim Harpo
Hate To See You Go
Little Walter
Tip On In
Slim Harpo
Hound Dog
Big Mama Thornton
Messin’ With The Kid
Junior Wells’ Chicago Blues Band
Tipitina
Professor Longhair
Go Down Sunshine
Odetta
Done Changed My Way Of Living
Taj Mahal
Ball N’ Chain
Big Mama Thornton
The Motor City Is Burning
John Lee Hooker
Three Hundred Pounds Of Joy
Howlin’ Wolf