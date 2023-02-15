Closing Time With Jim "Bucky" Brown

Barbecue Blues

Jumper Hang Out On The Line

R.L. Burnside

 

What’d I Say

Lightnin’ Hopkins

 

I’m Feeling Alright

Big Mama Thornton & Muddy Waters Blues Band

 

Barbecue Bess

Lucille Bogan

 

Dig Myself A Hole

Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup

 

Kissing In The Dark

Memphis Minnie

 

Black Eye Blues

Gertrude ‘Ma’ Rainey

 

Sadie (Remastered)

Hound Dog Taylor

 

I Smell A Rat

Big Mama Thornton

 

Somebody Loan Me A Dime

Fenton Robinson

 

Feel So Good #1

Junior Kimbrough

 

Baby Scratch My Back

Slim Harpo

 

I’m Your Bread Maker Baby

Slim Harpo

 

Hate To See You Go

Little Walter

 

Tip On In

Slim Harpo

 

Hound Dog

Big Mama Thornton

 

Messin’ With The Kid

Junior Wells’ Chicago Blues Band

 

Tipitina

Professor Longhair

 

Go Down Sunshine

Odetta

 

Done Changed My Way Of Living

Taj Mahal

 

Ball N’ Chain

Big Mama Thornton

 

The Motor City Is Burning

John Lee Hooker

 

Three Hundred Pounds Of Joy

Howlin’ Wolf

 

