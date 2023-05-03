SLACKER ROCK, CHRONOLOGICAL, EDITION 

1983- This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody), Talking Heads

1990- Half The Time, The Lemonheads

1990- Kool Thing, Sonic Youth

1992- No Rain, Blind Melon

1993- She Don't Use Jelly, The Flaming Lips

1994- Say It Ain't So, Weezer

1994- Cut Your Hair, Pavement

1995- Don't Look Back In Anger, Oasis

1995- Big Me, Foo Fighters

1995- Game Of Pricks, Guided By Voices

1995- 1979, Smashing Pumpkins

1996- Ocean, Sebadoah

1997 (2009)- Everlong (Acoustic Version), Foo Fighters

1997- Harness Your Hopes, Pavement

1998- King Of Carrot Flowers Pt.1, Neutral Milk Hotel

2010- Everlasting Light, The Black Keys

