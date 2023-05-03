SLACKER ROCK, CHRONOLOGICAL, EDITION
1983- This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody), Talking Heads
1990- Half The Time, The Lemonheads
1990- Kool Thing, Sonic Youth
1992- No Rain, Blind Melon
1993- She Don't Use Jelly, The Flaming Lips
1994- Say It Ain't So, Weezer
1994- Cut Your Hair, Pavement
1995- Don't Look Back In Anger, Oasis
1995- Big Me, Foo Fighters
1995- Game Of Pricks, Guided By Voices
1995- 1979, Smashing Pumpkins
1996- Ocean, Sebadoah
1997 (2009)- Everlong (Acoustic Version), Foo Fighters
1997- Harness Your Hopes, Pavement
1998- King Of Carrot Flowers Pt.1, Neutral Milk Hotel
2010- Everlasting Light, The Black Keys