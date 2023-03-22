Emo Nite*

The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide Is Press Coverage / Panic! At The Disco

Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows) / Fall Out Boy

Decode / Paramore

Lone Star / The Front Bottoms

1937 State Park / Car Seat Headrest

Marigold & Patchwork / The Appleseed Cast

The Sharp Hint of New Tears / Dashboard Confessional

Just Another Face / Modern Baseball

In Circles / Sunny Day Real Estate

I Don't Love You / My Chemical Romance

Back And To The Left / Texas Is The Reason

Early Sunsets Over Monroeville / My Chemical Romance

Tears Over My GPA (Mashup of "Tears Over Beers" by Modern Baseball and "Scott Pilgrim vs. My GPA" by Mom Jeans.) / Modern Baseball & Mom Jeans.

