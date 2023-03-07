This special fundraiser episode of KLSU's MMT focused on the lengthy careers of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, including both their works as a collective group, as solo artists, and as a part of other groups.
1. Crosby, Stills and Nash, "Helplessly Hoping"
2. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, "Lookin' For A Love"
3. Graham Nash, "Military Madness"
4. Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, "Teach Your Children"
5. Stephen Stills, "Go Back Home"
6. Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, "Our House"
7. The Byrds, "Time Between"
8. Crosby, Stills and Nash, "Haven't We Lost Enough?"
9. Neil Young, "Tell Me Why"
10. David Crosby, "What's Broken"
11. Neil Young, "Kansas"
12. The Hollies, "Dear Eloise"
13. Crosby & Nash, "Immigration Man"
14. Neil Young & Crazy Horse (Feat. Stills, Nash, and Young), "Through My Sails"
15. Buffalo Springfield, "Rock & Roll Woman"
16. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, "Speakin' Out"