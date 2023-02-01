MMT fire walk with me graphic

Twin Peaks

Angelo Badalamenti- Twin Peaks Theme

Angelo Badalamenti- Laura Palmer's Theme

Julee Cruise- The Nightingale

Johnny Jewel- Windswept

Dean Hurley- Slow 30's Room

Lost Highway

Barry Adamson- Mr. Eddy's Theme 1

David Bowie- I'm Deranged

Trent Reznor- Driver Down

Rammstein- Rammstein

Blue Velvet

Bobby Vinton- Blue Velvet

Roy Orbison- In Dreams

Ketty Lester- Love Letters

Miscellaneous

Alan R. Splet- In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)

David Lynch- Ghost of Love

African Head Charge- Far Away Chant

