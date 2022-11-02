MMT: Gen X Wreck graphic
DJ Phantom

DJ Phantom presents: Gen X Wreck; a 90s metal special.

Covering subgenres from alt, prog, nü, and Scandinavian black metal and more, in a tight 11 tracks, this playlist encapsulates all the best innovations of the end of the 20th century. 

1. "Forty Six & 2" by TOOL (1996)

2. "Holy Mountain" by Sleep (1993) 

3. "Under A Serpent Sun" by At The Gates (1995)

4. "Dai the Flu" by Deftones (1997)

5. "Rain When I Die" by Alice In Chains (1992) 

6. "Milquetoast" by Helmet (1994)

7. "Wolverine Blues" by Entombed (1993) 

8. "Alter Mann" by Rammstein (1997) 

9. "Spiders" by System Of A Down (1998)

10. "Edenspring" by Dark Tranquillity (1995)

11. "Malpractice" by Faith No More (1992)

