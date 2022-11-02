DJ Phantom presents: Gen X Wreck; a 90s metal special.
Covering subgenres from alt, prog, nü, and Scandinavian black metal and more, in a tight 11 tracks, this playlist encapsulates all the best innovations of the end of the 20th century.
1. "Forty Six & 2" by TOOL (1996)
2. "Holy Mountain" by Sleep (1993)
3. "Under A Serpent Sun" by At The Gates (1995)
4. "Dai the Flu" by Deftones (1997)
5. "Rain When I Die" by Alice In Chains (1992)
6. "Milquetoast" by Helmet (1994)
7. "Wolverine Blues" by Entombed (1993)
8. "Alter Mann" by Rammstein (1997)
9. "Spiders" by System Of A Down (1998)
10. "Edenspring" by Dark Tranquillity (1995)
11. "Malpractice" by Faith No More (1992)