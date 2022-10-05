For KLSU’s Magical Mystery Tour, Vertigo presents: Killer Tracks – One hour of straight spooky tunes from some of the greatest horror films and media of all time. Presenting the scores and themes from films like Halloween, Saw, Candyman, and The Shining with scores from John Carpenter, Richard Band, Charlie Clouser and Goblin.
Halloween TV Commercial (Halloween III: Season of The Witch) – Tommy Lee Wallace, Alan Howarth
Halloween II Theme – John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
Hello Zepp + Overture (Saw) – Charlie Clouser
Music Box (Candyman (2021)) – Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Chariots of Pumpkins (Halloween III: Season of The Witch) – John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
Reanimator Prologue & Main Title – Richard Band
Main Title (A Nightmare on Elm Street) – Charles Bernstein
Christine – John Carpenter
Main Title (The Shining) – Wendy Carlos, Rachel Elkind
Pas De Deux (Us) – Michael Abels
The Shape Hunts Allyson (Halloween 2018) – John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies
Hellraiser – Christopher Young
Goosebumps TV Theme – Jack Lenz
House of 1000 Corpses – Rob Zombie
Dead by Daylight (Theme) – Michel F. April
Suspiria - Goblin
The Thing – John Carpenter, Ennio Morricone