MMT Killer Tracks Graphic

For KLSU’s Magical Mystery Tour, Vertigo presents: Killer Tracks – One hour of straight spooky tunes from some of the greatest horror films and media of all time. Presenting the scores and themes from films like Halloween, Saw, Candyman, and The Shining with scores from John Carpenter, Richard Band, Charlie Clouser and Goblin.

Halloween TV Commercial (Halloween III: Season of The Witch) – Tommy Lee Wallace, Alan Howarth

Halloween II Theme – John Carpenter, Alan Howarth

Hello Zepp + Overture (Saw) – Charlie Clouser

 Music Box (Candyman (2021)) – Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Chariots of Pumpkins (Halloween III: Season of The Witch) – John Carpenter, Alan Howarth

Reanimator Prologue & Main Title – Richard Band

Main Title (A Nightmare on Elm Street) – Charles Bernstein

Christine – John Carpenter

Main Title (The Shining) – Wendy Carlos, Rachel Elkind

Pas De Deux (Us) – Michael Abels

The Shape Hunts Allyson (Halloween 2018) – John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies

Hellraiser – Christopher Young

Goosebumps TV Theme – Jack Lenz

House of 1000 Corpses – Rob Zombie

Dead by Daylight (Theme) – Michel F. April

Suspiria - Goblin

The Thing – John Carpenter, Ennio Morricone

