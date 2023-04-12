Prologue/ Welcome to the Creepshow - John Harrison (Creepshow)
Red Right Hand - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (Scream)
115 - Treyarch Sound (Call of Duty: Zombies)
In the House - In a Heartbeat - John Murphy (28 Days Later)
Theme from The Fog - John Carpenter
The One - Treyarch Sound (Call of Duty: Zombies)
Hail, Paemon! - Colin Stetson (Hereditary)
Dream Warriors - Dokken (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors)
The Evil One - Claudio Simonetti (Demons)
Main Title - Richard Band (From Beyond)
Demon Possession - Roque Baños (Evil Dead 2013)
Halloween Kills (Main Title) - John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies
Music Box - Philip Glass (Candyman)
Killer Klown March - John Massari (Killer Klowns from Outer Space)
Tubular Bells Pt.1 - Mike Oldfield (The Exorcist)