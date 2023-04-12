MMT: Return of The Killer Tracks Graphic
Vertigo

Prologue/ Welcome to the Creepshow - John Harrison (Creepshow)

Red Right Hand - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (Scream)

115 - Treyarch Sound (Call of Duty: Zombies)

In the House - In a Heartbeat - John Murphy (28 Days Later)

Theme from The Fog - John Carpenter 

The One - Treyarch Sound (Call of Duty: Zombies)

Hail, Paemon! - Colin Stetson (Hereditary)

Dream Warriors - Dokken (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors)

The Evil One - Claudio Simonetti (Demons)

Main Title - Richard Band (From Beyond)

Demon Possession - Roque Baños (Evil Dead 2013)

Halloween Kills (Main Title) - John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies

Music Box - Philip Glass (Candyman)

Killer Klown March - John Massari (Killer Klowns from Outer Space)

Tubular Bells Pt.1 - Mike Oldfield (The Exorcist)

 

Load comments