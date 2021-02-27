Mainframe Cover

HYPERPOP TAKEOVER

Super Natural by Danny L Harle feat. Carly Rae Jepsen

Vyzee by SOPHIE

Laplander by easyFun

Heaven (A.G. Cook Remix) DJ DJ Booth

Girl's Night Out by Charli XCX

Money on a Gold Plate by A.G. Cook

Every Night by Hannah Diamond

Never Thought by Danny Sunshine

True (Life Sim Remix) by Hannah Diamond

Idyll by A.G. Cook

USA by GFOTY

MOTUER ACTION (SOPHIE & A.G. Cook Remix) by Yelle

Party by Planet 1999

Hey QT by QT

When I Rule the World by LIZ

Full Circle by The Pom-Poms

Picture This (Felicita Remix) by Kero Kero Bonito

Unisil by SOPHIE

Edgelord by Dorian Electra feat. Rebecca Black

Haunted by Laura Les

heat death by umru feat. Banoffee

Heavy Eyelids by Danny L Harle

Taxi by Charli XCX

Dare (PM) by Namasenda

popular by umru feat. Laura Les

Burn Rubber by SOPHIE

Friday (Remix) by Rebecca Black feat. Dorian Electra, Big Freedia & 3OH!3

Kiss Me Thru the Phone by That Kid

Door by Caroline Polachek

Lightning Lipgloss Life by Life Sim

Fade Away by Hannah Diamond

Palette by Tielsie

Odyssey, Pt. 2 (A.G. Cook Remix) by Dreamtrak

