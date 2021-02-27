HYPERPOP TAKEOVER
Super Natural by Danny L Harle feat. Carly Rae Jepsen
Vyzee by SOPHIE
Laplander by easyFun
Heaven (A.G. Cook Remix) DJ DJ Booth
Girl's Night Out by Charli XCX
Money on a Gold Plate by A.G. Cook
Every Night by Hannah Diamond
Never Thought by Danny Sunshine
True (Life Sim Remix) by Hannah Diamond
Idyll by A.G. Cook
USA by GFOTY
MOTUER ACTION (SOPHIE & A.G. Cook Remix) by Yelle
Party by Planet 1999
Hey QT by QT
When I Rule the World by LIZ
Full Circle by The Pom-Poms
Picture This (Felicita Remix) by Kero Kero Bonito
Unisil by SOPHIE
Edgelord by Dorian Electra feat. Rebecca Black
Haunted by Laura Les
heat death by umru feat. Banoffee
Heavy Eyelids by Danny L Harle
Taxi by Charli XCX
Dare (PM) by Namasenda
popular by umru feat. Laura Les
Burn Rubber by SOPHIE
Friday (Remix) by Rebecca Black feat. Dorian Electra, Big Freedia & 3OH!3
Kiss Me Thru the Phone by That Kid
Door by Caroline Polachek
Lightning Lipgloss Life by Life Sim
Fade Away by Hannah Diamond
Palette by Tielsie
Odyssey, Pt. 2 (A.G. Cook Remix) by Dreamtrak