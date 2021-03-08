Mainframe Cover

Westway by Baby Ford

Wave Subarctic by Ali Berger

Q by Kenny Larkin

Psyk by Plastikman

World in Motion by Exit EEE

Observer by Nuclear Hyde

Hypnotize by Cores

Polaris by Nostrum

EternalLight  (Matin Landsky Remix) by Microwave Prince

* Video Game Music *

Pokémon Tower by Junichi Masuda from Pokémon Red/Blue

Sweden by C418 from Minecraft

Aquatic Ambiance by David Wise from Donkey Kong Country

Theme of Samus Aran ~ Galactic Warrior by Jenji Yamamoto from Super Metroid

In the Mirror by Lena Raine from Celeste

Smiles and Tears by Keiichi Suzuki and Hirokazu Tanaka from Earthbound

* End of Video Game Music *

Hexadecimal Genome by Bit Shifter

Furniture Adventures 4 New Space by GOTO80

The Information Chase by Bit Shifter

SPOILER IN MY NECK by LO-BAT

At Least in My Dreams, I'm an Optimist by Calavera

Emulated by Dilemna

