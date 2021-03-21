Mainframe Cover

The Grammys Section

Both Of Us by Jayda G

10% by KAYTRANADA feat. Kali Uchis

Miracle by Madeon

The Difference by Flume feat. Toro y Moi

Tondo by Disclosure feat. Eko Roosevelt

BULLETS by KAYTRANADA feat. Little Dragon

Smoke & Retribution by Flume feat. Vince Staples and KUČKA

My Boo by Flume feat. Vince Staples, KUČKA, Ngaiire, and Vera Blue

REACHUPDONTSTOP by Baauer

What You Need by KAYTRANADA feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

No Quedo Nada by Arca

AETHER by Baauer

Afterwards by Arca feat. Björk

Drum and Bass Section

Listen by Hybrid Minds feat. Tiffani Juno

That Smile by Current Value

Mire by Vorso

If We Ever (Unglued Remix) by High Contrast

Hack It by K Motion feat. Duskee

