The Grammys Section
Both Of Us by Jayda G
10% by KAYTRANADA feat. Kali Uchis
Miracle by Madeon
The Difference by Flume feat. Toro y Moi
Tondo by Disclosure feat. Eko Roosevelt
BULLETS by KAYTRANADA feat. Little Dragon
Smoke & Retribution by Flume feat. Vince Staples and KUČKA
My Boo by Flume feat. Vince Staples, KUČKA, Ngaiire, and Vera Blue
REACHUPDONTSTOP by Baauer
What You Need by KAYTRANADA feat. Charlotte Day Wilson
No Quedo Nada by Arca
AETHER by Baauer
Afterwards by Arca feat. Björk
Drum and Bass Section
Listen by Hybrid Minds feat. Tiffani Juno
That Smile by Current Value
Mire by Vorso
If We Ever (Unglued Remix) by High Contrast
Hack It by K Motion feat. Duskee